Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO