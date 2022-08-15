Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shelby Reporter
Helena Elementary welcomes back little Huskies
HELENA – As the little Huskies of Helena Elementary School filed out of their parents’ cars in the carpool line, the air surrounding the school was alive with excited energy for the first day back to school. “The first day is always exciting,” Principal of HES Genet Holcomb...
wbrc.com
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Five years later, that number has tripled. The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive,...
Shelby Reporter
Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby Reporter
Council approves new CHHS track equipment
Chelsea – Chelsea City Council approved a nick grant application for new track equipment at Chelsea High School, appointed Arthur Fisher Jr. to the planning commission and approved upgrades to the community center in a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Chelsea High School track coach Trey Lee...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster to launch Government Academy in September
ALABASTER – Beginning in September, the city of Alabaster will launch the first Alabaster Government Academy. The purpose of the Academy is to give residents and business owners a “hands-on” look at their city. “Our goal is to foster a greater connection between the city’s government and...
Shelby Reporter
Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits
NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking. Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea, Helena middle schools to play in metro league
Chelsea Middle School and Helena Middle School will be playing in the Metro Middle School Football League this fall. “We’re excited, it’s a new challenge,” Helena Middle School coach David Lee said. “We’re playing different schools, people we haven’t played before.”. The league has...
Shelby Reporter
County engineer honored for 31 years of service
NORTH SHELBY – Shelby County Engineer Randy Cole has traversed thousands of miles of roads in his three decades with the county’s Highway Department. Starting Sept. 1, Cole will travel the same roads at a more leisurely pace—and on his own time. After 31 years of service,...
Shelby Reporter
County continues to gather input on comprehensive plan
NORTH SHELBY – Local leaders recently collected more public feedback and addressed residents’ questions regarding Shelby County’s comprehensive plan. Residents were invited to attend open houses on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Pelham and Thursday, Aug. 11 on U.S. 280 to share comments and view the draft future development map for the entire county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
uab.edu
Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business
Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.
Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.
Birmingham high school choir director believes music can take you places (like Carnegie Hall)
Zachary Banks, the choir director at Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, will be taking a trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City next summer. Banks believes music deserves the same accolades as sports and academics. He hopes the visit to New York’s preeminent music hall will help give arts programs the same recognition as academic work.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ua.edu
Fuel up on Food, Coffee Without Leaving Campus
Faculty and staff do not have to leave campus to find something delicious for breakfast or lunch. Bama Dining has over 30 locations offering something for every palette. They can dine at any location using a debit or credit card, faculty/staff meal plan or Bama Cash. “They can also use...
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
thecutoffnews.com
Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Comments / 0