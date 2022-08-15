Read full article on original website
Thieves steal 497 gallons of diesel fuel from Colorado gas station
Investigators from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office are seeking help to identify three men who are suspected of stealing an estimated 497 gallons of diesel from the Blair's Truck Stop in Montrose. On July 5, three pickup trucks parked at truck stop's fuel pumps. The men damaged one of the...
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a release from the GJPD, Gretta Godfrey, a 64-year-old resident of Grand Junction, called the police to report...
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
Cameo Roadway Improvements project reaches completion
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After nearly five months of construction, the Cameo Roadway Improvements project is complete. The project added a new barrel culvert structure and improved intersection safety near the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. Approximately 1.3 miles of County roadway were widened and paved, including a few...
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
BB Gun Found at Chipeta Elementary School
This is the second gun incident at D51 schools this year and it’s only the second week of school.
Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans now have a new option when it comes to getting their Division of Motor Services (DMV). The Division shifts a new DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally. The new program launched on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The new mobile...
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area. Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy...
Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very soon people in Grand Junction will have more options to get around town as the city council agrees to move forward with a pilot program that will bring electric scooters and other forms of micromobility to the city. City officials defined micromobility devices as...
Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is working to help Mesa County parents have access to universal pre-school. Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families is the local coordinating agency for Universal pre-school in Mesa County. Having access to universal pre-school in Mesa County will help ease the burden for parents seeking to get their children in school.
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now
Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Tina Peters, embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder and former Secretary of State candidate, has been denied travel to a summit by District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. As the defendant of an ongoing criminal trial, Peters is required by law to submit a request to travel...
