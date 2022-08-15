Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights Wednesday night?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16
ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
Upcoming investigation: How an airborne blade exposed broader problems at PGE’s flagship wind farm
In the early hours of Feb. 1, one of the spinning blades on a turbine at Portland General Electric’s Biglow Canyon wind farm in Sherman County launched into the night. The 135-foot piece of fiberglass, wood and metal weighs more than seven tons. It flew the full length of...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
