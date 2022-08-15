ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Channel 6000

Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views

Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?

Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16

ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
OREGON STATE
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR

