San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets

A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Castro Starbucks Employees Vote to Unionize

Workers at a Starbucks in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood voted to unionize this week, becoming the coffee chain's first location in the city to make the move. Employees felt the need to come together due to pandemic, which brought change to what was once one of the busiest coffee spots in the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season

Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Coloring the Green Movement

The impacts of heat waves, air pollution, water contamination and all that comes from a warmer climate affects Black, brown and indigenous people the most. Communities of color are taking a stand against environmental injustice by joining organizations and increasing awareness. Community activist Khafre Jay, who’s using hip hop to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Unified Assures It Has Enough Teachers to Fill All Classrooms

More than 50,000 students will start the school year in San Francisco Wednesday, despite doubts about whether or not they will have enough teachers for all of them. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Unified School District said it was about 100 short but now says that thanks to recruiting and reassigning credentialed personnel, they will have every classroom staffed for the first day of school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Bruno PG&E Pipeline Inspection Near 2010 Explosion Site

Multiple PG&E crews working underground in the neighborhood of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion has caught the attention of area residents. The utility said crews are at four different sites in the city preparing one of the gas lines to send what it calls a "smart pig" through as part of routine inspection and maintenance.
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat Advisory Issued for Most of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for a huge swath of the Bay Area, with temperatures reaching the 90s around the Bay and the low 100s in the interior valleys of the East Bay. The advisory is in...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Bay Area

The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Gift Cards Worth Over $5K Stolen From SF Youth Center

A youth community center in San Francisco got broken into overnight as thieves stole over $5,000 in gift cards, the center's leadership said Wednesday. Community Youth Center Executive Director Sarah Wan said with a key in hand, the thieves helped themselves into the center's offices in San Francisco's Richmond District. The incident was caught on camera.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bomb Squad Deems Grenade, Military Shell Found in Palo Alto as Safe

A Palo Alto neighborhood is returning to normal early Thursday evening after two incendiary devices found inside a residence -- a historic military shell and a grenade -- were deemed safe by bomb squad technicians. A Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Bay Area Due to Wildfire Smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Wednesday because of smoke from a wildfire elsewhere in the state. The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to triple-digit weather in parts of the region as well as smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Change Safety Strategy to Address Recent Downtown Crime Surge

A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department's safety strategy, police said Monday. Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA

