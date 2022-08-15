Read full article on original website
Santa Clara County Still Seeks Millions in COVID Penalties From San Jose Church
Despite a recent state appellate court ruling, Santa Clara County continues to seek millions of dollars in penalties against a San Jose church for violating COVID-19 rules not affected by the decision. Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, was scheduled Thursday for a deposition in the ongoing case,...
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
San Francisco Castro Starbucks Employees Vote to Unionize
Workers at a Starbucks in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood voted to unionize this week, becoming the coffee chain's first location in the city to make the move. Employees felt the need to come together due to pandemic, which brought change to what was once one of the busiest coffee spots in the neighborhood.
Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From
As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
Santa Clara County COVID Transmission Levels Falling After 3-Month Surge
COVID-19 transmission levels in Santa Clara County have begun to fall for the first time since mid-May, but still remain high due to highly contagious subvariants of the omicron variant, the county's top health official said Tuesday. Lab-confirmed COVID cases stayed mostly flat for nearly three months throughout the summer,...
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
‘The Exhaustion is Just Taking Its Toll': SJPD Officers Claim Fatigue Due to Staffing Issues
A long-running battle between the San Jose Police Union and city hall is heating up again. The union is in the middle of contract negotiations with city hall and there are mayoral campaign implications. But, officers say the problem is beyond politics, claiming fatigue due to staffing. “I’m looking at...
SF-Marin Food Bank Teams With DoorDash to Deliver Food to Families in Need
The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is teaming up with DoorDash for a new program called Project Dash that delivers food to families and seniors in need. Recipients can sign up on the food bank's website. Organizers say they're seeing an increase in demand for virtual services, with back-to-school front and...
Oakland May Lose Millions ‘Seeking to Shirk Its Responsibility' to Wood Street Residents
The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. According to...
Climate in Crisis: Coloring the Green Movement
The impacts of heat waves, air pollution, water contamination and all that comes from a warmer climate affects Black, brown and indigenous people the most. Communities of color are taking a stand against environmental injustice by joining organizations and increasing awareness. Community activist Khafre Jay, who’s using hip hop to...
San Francisco Unified Assures It Has Enough Teachers to Fill All Classrooms
More than 50,000 students will start the school year in San Francisco Wednesday, despite doubts about whether or not they will have enough teachers for all of them. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Unified School District said it was about 100 short but now says that thanks to recruiting and reassigning credentialed personnel, they will have every classroom staffed for the first day of school.
Contra Costa County Supes Approve $2.2M Settlement in Discrimination Suit Against DA Office
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged...
San Bruno PG&E Pipeline Inspection Near 2010 Explosion Site
Multiple PG&E crews working underground in the neighborhood of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion has caught the attention of area residents. The utility said crews are at four different sites in the city preparing one of the gas lines to send what it calls a "smart pig" through as part of routine inspection and maintenance.
Heat Advisory Issued for Most of the Bay Area
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for a huge swath of the Bay Area, with temperatures reaching the 90s around the Bay and the low 100s in the interior valleys of the East Bay. The advisory is in...
Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Bay Area
The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur...
SF Police Chief, District Attorney Vow to Combat Violence Targeting AAPI Community
Crimes reported against Asians continue to grow in San Francisco, including two recent high-profile cases involving a former commissioner and a 70-year-old woman. The attacks prompted city leaders to hold a town hall Tuesday night in Chinatown, where San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins addressed the crimes.
Gift Cards Worth Over $5K Stolen From SF Youth Center
A youth community center in San Francisco got broken into overnight as thieves stole over $5,000 in gift cards, the center's leadership said Wednesday. Community Youth Center Executive Director Sarah Wan said with a key in hand, the thieves helped themselves into the center's offices in San Francisco's Richmond District. The incident was caught on camera.
Bomb Squad Deems Grenade, Military Shell Found in Palo Alto as Safe
A Palo Alto neighborhood is returning to normal early Thursday evening after two incendiary devices found inside a residence -- a historic military shell and a grenade -- were deemed safe by bomb squad technicians. A Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad...
Air Quality Advisory Issued for Bay Area Due to Wildfire Smoke
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for the region for Wednesday because of smoke from a wildfire elsewhere in the state. The air district had issued a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area for Tuesday due to triple-digit weather in parts of the region as well as smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties.
Oakland Police Change Safety Strategy to Address Recent Downtown Crime Surge
A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department's safety strategy, police said Monday. Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.
