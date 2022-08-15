More than 50,000 students will start the school year in San Francisco Wednesday, despite doubts about whether or not they will have enough teachers for all of them. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Unified School District said it was about 100 short but now says that thanks to recruiting and reassigning credentialed personnel, they will have every classroom staffed for the first day of school.

