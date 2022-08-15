Effective: 2022-08-19 04:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; West Central Highlands FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area and Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. In east central New Mexico, Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County and Roosevelt County. In north central New Mexico, Espanola Valley, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. In west central New Mexico, West Central Highlands. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A long duration rainfall event with embedded thunderstorms is expected Saturday when widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, especially across parts of eastern NM where locally up to 3 inches is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO