ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Demolition of St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown could begin Tuesday

For nearly a century and a half, the St. Laurentius Church’s twin spires have towered over Fishtown and defined the neighborhood’s skyline. But the building on Berks and Memphis streets will soon be demolished due to safety concerns, a process that could start as soon as Tuesday. Philadelphia’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

QAnon follower joined Jan. 6 riot while out on bail for bringing weapons to Pa. Convention Center, prosecutors allege

A QAnon conspiracy follower who was arrested in Philadelphia after he allegedly drove a weapons-filled Hummer to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election, is now facing criminal charges tied to the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Anthony LaMotta, 63, forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com

Historic medical library at the Mütter Museum open to public for first time

Weekend visitors to the Mütter Museum can now head upstairs to peruse rare artwork and books in a historic library that was formerly closed to the public. The Historical Medical Library will be open for the first time in it's 200-plus year history on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the library at 19 S. 22nd Street is free with a weekend museum ticket, which runs between $15 and $20.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
phillyvoice.com

Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia City Council#Philadelphia Police#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#Philadelphians
phillyvoice.com

Kids can visit Museum of the American Revolution for free during Labor Day weekend

Families looking to escape the heat during the long Labor Day weekend can head to the Museum of the American Revolution for ticket deals, crafts and special exhibits. In honor of the holiday, the museum will once again offer free admission to children ages 12 and under from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. Free tickets for kids are not available online and can only be claimed at the museum's front desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy