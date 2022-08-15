Weekend visitors to the Mütter Museum can now head upstairs to peruse rare artwork and books in a historic library that was formerly closed to the public. The Historical Medical Library will be open for the first time in it's 200-plus year history on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the library at 19 S. 22nd Street is free with a weekend museum ticket, which runs between $15 and $20.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO