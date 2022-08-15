Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
phillyvoice.com
Demolition of St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown could begin Tuesday
For nearly a century and a half, the St. Laurentius Church’s twin spires have towered over Fishtown and defined the neighborhood’s skyline. But the building on Berks and Memphis streets will soon be demolished due to safety concerns, a process that could start as soon as Tuesday. Philadelphia’s...
phillyvoice.com
QAnon follower joined Jan. 6 riot while out on bail for bringing weapons to Pa. Convention Center, prosecutors allege
A QAnon conspiracy follower who was arrested in Philadelphia after he allegedly drove a weapons-filled Hummer to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted during the 2020 presidential election, is now facing criminal charges tied to the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Anthony LaMotta, 63, forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
phillyvoice.com
Parks on Tap is taking its beer garden to 5 neighborhoods this fall
Parks on Tap will celebrate the arrival of fall by departing its summer home at Fairmount Water Works for weekly stays in five neighborhood parks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here's where – and when – the beer garden is heading:. • Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, Aug. 31 to...
phillyvoice.com
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
Scott Overland was on vacation in Rehoboth Beach last week when he took his family out for a seafood dinner at Salt Air Kitchen & Bar, an upscale restaurant in the Delaware shore town. The Phoenixville, Chester County resident, who sits on his local school district board, was stunned when...
phillyvoice.com
Historic medical library at the Mütter Museum open to public for first time
Weekend visitors to the Mütter Museum can now head upstairs to peruse rare artwork and books in a historic library that was formerly closed to the public. The Historical Medical Library will be open for the first time in it's 200-plus year history on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the library at 19 S. 22nd Street is free with a weekend museum ticket, which runs between $15 and $20.
phillyvoice.com
Philly will miss the northern lights this time, but they may be visible in the months to come
The northern lights, a wonder typically only seen way near the Arctic Circle, may be visible this week in portions of the mainland United States thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm. Northern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have a chance of the seeing the natural spectacle, known scientifically as...
phillyvoice.com
Sample from 100 whiskey varieties during Twisted Tail's tasting next month
The Twisted Tail will celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month in September with a whiskey tasting event that features specialty cocktails and more than 100 varieties of the distilled spirit. Whiskey Bonanza takes place Thursday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Society Hill restaurant, at 509 S. Second St....
phillyvoice.com
Nearly 100 shots fired in quintuple shooting outside West Philly recreation center, police say
Three people were arrested after 96 shots were fired Tuesday outside the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philly, where children were playing sports inside, police said. Five people, including two teenagers, were injured. Police said at least two men in a white SUV began opened fire shortly before 7 p.m....
phillyvoice.com
Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
phillyvoice.com
Eagle flew into engine of Spirit Airlines plane that caught fire on Atlantic City runway, NTSB says
A Spirit Airlines plane that went up in flames at Atlantic City International Airport last October, forcing its 102 passengers to evacuate onto the runway, was damaged by a bald eagle that flew into the aircraft's engine, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The frightening incident...
phillyvoice.com
Kids can visit Museum of the American Revolution for free during Labor Day weekend
Families looking to escape the heat during the long Labor Day weekend can head to the Museum of the American Revolution for ticket deals, crafts and special exhibits. In honor of the holiday, the museum will once again offer free admission to children ages 12 and under from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. Free tickets for kids are not available online and can only be claimed at the museum's front desk.
phillyvoice.com
Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
We've been really lucky with the weather recently. It started this past weekend and continued all week. Some folks west of the city bottomed out in the lower 50s multiple nights – a real treat this time of the year. Tomorrow morning will likely see temperatures in the 50s,...
phillyvoice.com
Driver pulls passenger from vehicle and flees after fatal Roosevelt Boulevard crash
A man who crashed a car on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing his passenger, pulled the woman’s body out of the vehicle through the sunroof before he attempted to remove the license plate and fled the scene on foot, police say. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the intersection...
