Bronx, NY

Cab driver and father of 4 is killed by passengers refusing to pay, New York cops say

By Moira Ritter
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWH9I_0hIB3nDU00

A taxi driver died after being attacked by passengers who attempted to rob him, New York officials say.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, was killed Saturday, August 13 around 6:30 a.m. near Beach 54 Street & Arverne Boulevard in Queens, New York Police Department tweeted. Gyimah was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a serious injury to the back of his head, according to an NYPD statement.

Police say Gyimah was attacked after five passengers attempted to rob him after exiting his minivan. Gyimah chased after the passengers before he was hit by at least one attacker. The blow caused Gyimah to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness.

First responders arrived on the scene and transported Gyimah to Saint John’s Hospital, police said.

Gyimah, a father of four from the Bronx , was a “good, good man,” his wife said during a gathering on Sunday, according to WABC.

“He was my backbone,” Gyimah’s wife said, “I’m lost right now.”

In a GoFundMe organized by Spyros Drakos, operations manager at Big Apple Fleet Management where Gyimah worked, he was described as a driver “who worked honestly and tirelessly.”

“All through the worst days of the pandemic he was one of the few who still drove a cab continuously to provide support for our city and its citizens,” the manager wrote.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding in the arrest of the people responsible for his death, according to Gothamist.

