Kevin Siers: Egging them on

Related
Freshman at Wingate University dies after being struck by train, officials say
Foul play not suspected in death of Wingate student hit by train, police say
Walmart truck involved in fiery crash that closed I-77 lanes for hours, retailer says
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
Police charge parents after 2 young children found wandering a Charlotte street
2-year-old child hit by car on Charlotte-area highway; search underway for suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver orders kids to sit on his gun, hide his cocaine during traffic stop, NC cops say
Big rig bursts into flames, closing Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte
Fatal shooting under investigation in south Charlotte, CMPD says
Is Mallard Creek football back? Mavericks looked like it against Myers Park in opener
Judge shrinks $10 million jury award to Novant exec fired because he’s a white man
A Gastonia soul food spot nearly closed. Now, it’s thriving — here’s why.
Kevin Siers: GOP’s new target
Panthers players ejected from joint practice with Patriots after fight breaks out
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0