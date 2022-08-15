Read full article on original website
Family and friends celebrate Minna Pearson’s 101st birthday at Gulfport Care Center
Elvis music echoed the halls and Dalmatian puppies were scattered throughout Gulfport Care Center in honor of Minna Pearson for her 101st birthday party celebration!. Cartoons, Elvis, and cake are just a few of Minna Pearson’s favorite things and had to be a part of Minna’s 101 birthday celebration.
Learn to play chess with the Mississippi Coast Chess Club
Looking for a chess club to join? The Mississippi Coast Chess Club meets at Newks in Gulfport each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a chess rook, queen, or king, all skill levels are accepted by the Mississippi Chess Club. The group is a friendly, informal...
1920’s Murder Mystery Theatre Performance at the Reef
The time is the 1920s. There has been a murder, and your help is needed to solve the case and catch the killer. Have you ever wanted to take a trip back in time to the Roaring 20s when the parties were jumping, everyone was dancing, and the times were definitely changing? Or maybe it has been your secret desire to be a detective or sleuth to solve the crime of the century?
Ocean Springs community shows out at annual pep rally
Greyhound nation showed out in full force for their annual pep rally. The stands were packed and the colors grey and blue were represented well for Greyhounds. Ocean Springs High School invited the community to show their support as their fall athletic season kicks off. Because of COVID and bad...
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
Free breakfast and lunch at eight Gulfport schools
Eight Gulfport schools are eligible to receive free healthy breakfast and lunch for the current school year. Those schools are: Anniston Elementary, Bayou View Elementary, Central Elementary, Pass Road Elementary, West Elementary, and 28th Elementary as well as Central and Bayou View Middle School students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch.
City of Poplarville cheers on Chapel Hart on America’s Got Talent
The America’s Got Talent finale is slated for September 13th, but today, News 25’s Ansley Brent went to Poplarville and says the atmosphere in support of Chapel Hart has been phenomenal. Home of the Hornets, blueberries, and Chapel Hart, Poplarville is one proud city. From receiving the first-ever...
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
Mississippi Aquarium receives Kemp’s ridley sea turtle for exhibit
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport was selected by NOAA Fisheries and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services as the recipient of one of 10 adult non-releasable Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. The turtles were flown by Turtles Fly Too in April 2022 to SeaWorld in Orlando, where they received expert care during a […]
Firemen battle flames and heat in Long Beach attic fire
Flames and smoke fill a Long Beach home after a fire in the attic. Long Beach Fire Department received a call of a structure fire around 2 this afternoon. Arriving on scene at Railroad Street and McCaughan Avenue, behind the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus, firefighters found flames erupting in the attic.
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall
In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
Mississippi Aquarium new home to endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle
GULFPORT, MS (WNTZ) — Kemp’s ridley sea turtle conservation is integral to Mississippi Aquarium’s mission, having rehabilitated and released more than 60 turtles into the Mississippi Sound since 2020. In recognition of its steadfast work with Kemp’s ridleys, the Aquarium was selected by NOAA Fisheries and U.S....
Little People’s Academy in Harrison County alters bus runs
A transportation decision made by West Wortham Elementary and Middle School has left parents of several students frustrated and confused. For several years now, Little People’s Christian Academy owner Lori Rolison has had a steady bus routine with West Wortham School for her aftercare kids. The Little People’s bus...
Ocean Springs leaders take action toward relieving homelessness
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Homeless Council presented the Board of Aldermen with recommendations to help the city’s homeless problem. Almost a year ago, Ocean Springs city leaders finally acted toward fighting homelessness in the city. They assigned community volunteers to come up with solutions based on research.
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school...
Powerful downburst winds cause damage in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County are seeing the effects of weather rolling through the area Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge told WLOX he’s received reports of downed trees and power lines in Escatawpa, particularly in the area of Highway 613 and Donniebrook Lane. Singing River Electric crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.
Gulfport water/utility bills only payable via drop box until Friday
Today through Friday, the City of Gulfport Water and Utility won’t be accepting payments in the office, drive-through, via phone or online due to an update on the payment system. Customers and citizens may only drop off payments in the drop box by check or money order made out...
