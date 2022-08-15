ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Burglars Reportedly Broke Into Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the lavish homes Mariah Carey owns was apparently burglarized while the singer was away on vacation with her boyfriend and two children.

According to a report Page Six published on Sunday, August 14, Carey's mansion in Atlanta was broken into while she was traveling in Capri, Italy and lounging in a $20 million-dollar mansion in The Hamptons last month. The crime was reported on July 27, however, neither the "Fantasy" singer nor anyone from her team has commented on the situation since it happened. Police confirmed the break-in, but they couldn't reveal if anything was stolen since the investigation is still ongoing.

The mansion in question is worth $5.65 and was purchased through a trust in November 2021. It comes equipped with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis court and playground. No one was on the property at the time of the break-in. In the days leading up to the burglary, Carey posted photos of herself on vacation, which may have given the robbers proper notice that she wasn't going to be home for awhile.

A few days after the reported robbery, Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her smash hit "Honey," which dropped on July 29, 1997. In her nostalgic post, Carey included photos from the video shoot and said it was "one of the happiest moments" of her life.

"Happy Anniversary HONEY! 🍯One of the happiest moments of my life ❤️ #butterfly25 coming soon🦋" she wrote in her caption .

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the report about Mariah Carey's home above.

