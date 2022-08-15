Read full article on original website
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Sacheen Littlefeather Says John Wayne Tried to ‘Physically Assault’ Her at the 1973 Oscars
Almost 50 years later and Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather is reliving the abuse she endured at the 1973 Academy Awards. Littlefeather made history as the first Native American woman to stand on the Oscars stage when she turned down the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of “The Godfather” winner Marlon Brando. At the time, the controversial statement incited both booing and cheering at the awards ceremony. “I focused in on the mouths and the jaws that were dropping open in the audience, and there were quite a few,” Littlefeather recalled in an interview with the Academy of Motion Picture...
