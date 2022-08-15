Almost 50 years later and Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather is reliving the abuse she endured at the 1973 Academy Awards. Littlefeather made history as the first Native American woman to stand on the Oscars stage when she turned down the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of “The Godfather” winner Marlon Brando. At the time, the controversial statement incited both booing and cheering at the awards ceremony. “I focused in on the mouths and the jaws that were dropping open in the audience, and there were quite a few,” Littlefeather recalled in an interview with the Academy of Motion Picture...

