volusia.org
Funds available for driver education programs
Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and nonpublic schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs. The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the...
volusia.org
FLOW mobile to visit NSB library
Employees from Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will visit the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Drivers can renew or reinstate their license, change an out-of-state license to a Florida license, obtain an ID card, and purchase a duplicate license for a lost or stolen license. They also can purchase vehicle registration renewals and replacements, make address and name changes, register emergency contact information, and obtain or renew disabled parking placards.
volusia.org
Largest reptile meeting in world taking place at Ocean Center this weekend
A pet doesn’t have to be warm and fuzzy to give you warm fuzzies. In fact, reptiles continually rank in the top five most popular pet choices. Find out why these slithering, scaled and smart creatures make such great companions at the 33rd National Reptile Breeder’s Expo taking place Aug. 20 and 21 at the Ocean Center.
