ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
volusia.org

Funds available for driver education programs

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and nonpublic schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs. The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

FLOW mobile to visit NSB library

Employees from Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will visit the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Drivers can renew or reinstate their license, change an out-of-state license to a Florida license, obtain an ID card, and purchase a duplicate license for a lost or stolen license. They also can purchase vehicle registration renewals and replacements, make address and name changes, register emergency contact information, and obtain or renew disabled parking placards.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy