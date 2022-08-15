ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Gutfeld: They wear fishnet tights and want union rights

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld and Ainsley Earhardt discussed strippers trying to unionize Thursday on "Gutfeld!" GREG GUTFELD: You support the strippers. Who doesn't? It's a tough life. It is a living. It's an honest day work, Ainsley. By the way are you doing this on "Fox and Friends tomorrow?" AINSLEY...
Ben Affleck
Jimmy Kimmel
Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon
Jennifer Garner
Holding The Powerful Accountable Through Comedy

On today’s episode, Will has a discussion with comedian, performance artist, and Dallas Cowboys fan Alex Stein. Will and Alex break down Alex’s alter ego, Primetime #99 Alex Stein, his tactic of Culture Jamming the Left, and how he broke through to become a viral sensation with his city council videos.
