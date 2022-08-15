Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship through the years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married 20 years after they initially got together. The couple are expected to have a larger wedding ceremony at Affleck's home in Georgia.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wedding preparations underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The 50-year-old actor and the 53-year-old singer first married last month during a midnight ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Rod Stewart poses with children on Italy vacation as wife Penny Lancaster says her heart is 'bursting'
Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster got the family back together again with a getaway to Italy. Stewart and Lancaster went on a yacht on the Amalfi coast with his children and shared some photos on his Instagram story to commemorate the vacation. First, he posted pictures with his...
Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men get candid about plastic surgery and injectables
Plastic surgery, fillers and injectables are not just for the women in Hollywood. Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. But they have to be careful. Back in April, Simon Cowell admitted to having too much work...
Fox News
Gutfeld: They wear fishnet tights and want union rights
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld and Ainsley Earhardt discussed strippers trying to unionize Thursday on "Gutfeld!" GREG GUTFELD: You support the strippers. Who doesn't? It's a tough life. It is a living. It's an honest day work, Ainsley. By the way are you doing this on "Fox and Friends tomorrow?" AINSLEY...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Jonas admits he uses injectables, says men should be 'open and honest about it'
Joe Jonas just turned 33 years old. He's the father of two young daughters with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and he's performing with his band the Jonas Brothers. Joe has been in the spotlight since he was very young, and now that he's getting older, he's not afraid to admit he's using injectables to keep himself looking youthful.
Holding The Powerful Accountable Through Comedy
On today’s episode, Will has a discussion with comedian, performance artist, and Dallas Cowboys fan Alex Stein. Will and Alex break down Alex’s alter ego, Primetime #99 Alex Stein, his tactic of Culture Jamming the Left, and how he broke through to become a viral sensation with his city council videos.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0