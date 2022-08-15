ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Fox News

Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack

A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
QUEENS, NY
