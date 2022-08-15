Read full article on original website
K9 deputy stops man after a pursuit throughout Marion County
A Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy was able to stop a man after leading a 20 minute long pursuit throughout Marion County on Aug. 11th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says they received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Northeast Ocala at 8:30am. The...
Deputies and paramedics injured at an overdose call in Levy County
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies and paramedics were injured on an overdose call last night, Aug. 17th, in Bronson. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a female suffering an overdose at 9790 NE 92nd Place. Deputies and...
School bus crashes into the back of a pickup truck in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash involving a school bus this morning, Aug. 18th, in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a school bus and and a pick up truck were both traveling northbound on SE 3 Ave. The bus was stopped...
Putnam County Jail adds beekeeping to jail farm
PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a new addition to the county's jail farm, and it's making the inmates "buzz" with excitement. The jail received an apiary, which is a location where the bees gather to make honey, to help the inmates learn more about becoming beekeepers.
Ocala man arrested in connection to the beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger
Clarksburg, WV — The USAO - Northern District of West Virginia says an Ocala man was arrested today, Aug. 18th, in connection to a beating death. U.S. Department of Justice contact, Stacy Bishop, says 36-year-old, Sean McKinnon, was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 17th, along side 55-year-old Fotios Geas, and 48-year-old Paul DeCologero, for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Single family home goes up in flames in Gainesville
Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) responded to a structure fire last night, Aug. 16th, at 2048 NE 16th Terr. GFR Assistant Chief, Roberto David Sutton, says when crews arrived to the scene they found a single-story vacant home with smoke coming from the roof. Sutton says all 14 firefighters were able...
A look behind the Blessing Buckets for homeless veterans in Gainesville
In February 2010, Ronna Jackson’s son, John Reiners, was deployed in Afghanistan, and killed in action. The Gainesville resident wanted to honor her son’s military family, and for the last eight years, has hosted a Blessing Buckets event to help local homeless veterans. “It’s a huge part of...
Early voting period for Alachua County 2022 Primary Election will end Aug. 20th
The early voting period for the Alachua County 2022 Primary Election will end on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at 6pm. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, says registered voters in Alachua County can vote at any of the county's seven voting locations from 9am to 6pm. The following are the...
Florida governor candidate Nikki Fried visits Gainesville during statewide bus tour
Gainesville, FL — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried stopped by Gainesville this morning as part of her statewide Something New Bus Tour. The democratic candidate running for governor called the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a sad day in women's history. "That was a really...
Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park is open to the public
The City of Gainesville announced today, Aug. 18th, they have opened the newly renovated and restored Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park. The city says the center will now feature "hands-on exhibits as well as science programs for children and a guest speaker series for adults." The nature center will be...
ESHS alumni asks ACPS district to "add a piece of tradition" to band style
Tonight, the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) Board had a regularly scheduled meeting, but one topic that was not on the agenda became the focus. For about an hour parents of current students, alumni, and supporters gathered to protest outside the ACPS district office. Protesters say they want Eastside High School (ESHS) to bring back HBCU band style to their sets.
Inflation continues to effect construction
According to the National Association of Home Builders, construction materials prices rose over 30% within the past two years. You may remember the half cent sales tax passed in 2018. It enables the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) District to fund projects including the rebuilding of schools and renovations. “We...
