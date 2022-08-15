ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

mycbs4.com

K9 deputy stops man after a pursuit throughout Marion County

A Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy was able to stop a man after leading a 20 minute long pursuit throughout Marion County on Aug. 11th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says they received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Northeast Ocala at 8:30am. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Deputies and paramedics injured at an overdose call in Levy County

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies and paramedics were injured on an overdose call last night, Aug. 17th, in Bronson. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a female suffering an overdose at 9790 NE 92nd Place. Deputies and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Putnam County Jail adds beekeeping to jail farm

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a new addition to the county's jail farm, and it's making the inmates "buzz" with excitement. The jail received an apiary, which is a location where the bees gather to make honey, to help the inmates learn more about becoming beekeepers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man arrested in connection to the beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger

Clarksburg, WV — The USAO - Northern District of West Virginia says an Ocala man was arrested today, Aug. 18th, in connection to a beating death. U.S. Department of Justice contact, Stacy Bishop, says 36-year-old, Sean McKinnon, was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 17th, along side 55-year-old Fotios Geas, and 48-year-old Paul DeCologero, for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Single family home goes up in flames in Gainesville

Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) responded to a structure fire last night, Aug. 16th, at 2048 NE 16th Terr. GFR Assistant Chief, Roberto David Sutton, says when crews arrived to the scene they found a single-story vacant home with smoke coming from the roof. Sutton says all 14 firefighters were able...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park is open to the public

The City of Gainesville announced today, Aug. 18th, they have opened the newly renovated and restored Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park. The city says the center will now feature "hands-on exhibits as well as science programs for children and a guest speaker series for adults." The nature center will be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

ESHS alumni asks ACPS district to "add a piece of tradition" to band style

Tonight, the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) Board had a regularly scheduled meeting, but one topic that was not on the agenda became the focus. For about an hour parents of current students, alumni, and supporters gathered to protest outside the ACPS district office. Protesters say they want Eastside High School (ESHS) to bring back HBCU band style to their sets.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Inflation continues to effect construction

According to the National Association of Home Builders, construction materials prices rose over 30% within the past two years. You may remember the half cent sales tax passed in 2018. It enables the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) District to fund projects including the rebuilding of schools and renovations. “We...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

