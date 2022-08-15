Read full article on original website
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
Saulsbury defeats Keating, Haid in Natrona County Assessor race in Republican Primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Tammy Saulsbury has won the Republican Primary in her bid to become the next Natrona County Assessor, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Saulsbury secured 52.33% of the vote, enough to...
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
Rep. Washut defeats Cheatham in Republican race for Wyoming House District 36 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Rep. Art Washut won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in his bid for reelection to the House District 36 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Washut...
Ward defeats Myler in Republican Primary race for Wyoming House District 57 seat
CASPER, Wyo. — Jeanette Ward has defeated Thomas Myler in the Republican Primary race for the House District 57 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials. Ward secured 59.23% of...
Voting on Tuesday? Find your polling place in Natrona County; don’t forget to bring ID
CASPER, Wyo. — Primary Election Day in Natrona County is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do you know where to go to vote? Did you know voter identification is required in Wyoming?. Where do I vote in Natrona County?. Voters can...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/10/22–8/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
Wyoming Weed and Pest offers tips to help avoid invasive species spread at Wyoming State Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair kicked off on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday in Douglas. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is at the fair to help educate people about how to avoid spreading invasive species. “A lot goes into preparing animals for the fair and...
Bond, Paulson win in primary election for Ward II seat on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Candidates Michael Bond and Eric D. Paulson will face off in the General Election after winning the most votes in the Primary Election for a Ward II seat on the Casper City Council. Bond and Green were the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan Primary Race,...
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
Natrona COVID-19 cases down from midsummer spike but expected to rise with start of school
CASPER, Wyo. — While Natrona County’s COVID-19 rates have fallen slightly from their midsummer spike, the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the area in coming months. Natrona County has seen a few periodic spikes during summer 2022 that have been attributed to new variants such...
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
Primary gives glimpse into Evansville, Bar Nunn mayoral, town council General Election races
CASPER, Wyo. — The Primary Election that wrapped up on Tuesday will not winnow the fields in most of the Bar Nunn and Evansville mayoral and town council races as there were not enough candidates in most of the races to be eliminated from advancing to the General Election.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
