CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO