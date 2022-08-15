ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats

Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Pacheco, Haskins, Warren, Mahlum advance out of primary for two available Ward III seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — With two seats representing Ward III on the Casper City Council available, four out of five candidates will advance out of the primary election. Current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco along with candidates Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum will appear on General Election ballots this fall after garnering the most votes in the primary, according to preliminary results from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by state and local officials.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
CASPER, WY
