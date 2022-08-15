Read full article on original website
More than 4,000 CMS students could be without stable housing this year, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Charlotte area, there are thousands of public school students who don't have stable housing. This issue clashes with the fact that there is a shortage of housing in the metro area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, more than 4,000 students were deemed housing-insecure last school...
1st day of school for Gaston County students
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers are ready to welcome some 30,000 students back to class in the Gaston County School District, which is beginning days ahead of most other school districts in the state. As the semester begins GCS still has several vacancies to take care of, including filling...
WCNC
Some CMS students without permanent homes
An ongoing crisis in Charlotte. Homeless public-school students, and lack of available housing.
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
WCNC
Atrium Health, Johnson C. Smith University Partner to enhance student health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) have formed a partnership to enhance the school's student health center. As part of the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Atrium Health committed $3 million in support of JCSU. Roughly half of that will go to staff and support the Johnson C. Smith University Health Center, as part of a multi-year agreement coordinated through Atrium Health Employer Services.
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
Parking tickets in Uptown keep veterans from marching for suicide prevention awareness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Backlash is mounting after crowds of people were turned away from a veteran's suicide prevention awareness walk scheduled in Uptown Charlotte. "We got a lot of irate phone calls, emails, text messages via our web app," U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame founder Curtis Drafton said. "A lot of people, they won't take this lightly, and they're not going to let it go."
Lancaster schools ramps up security for new school year
LANCASTER, S.C. — School leaders in Lancaster County are addressing concerns over heavy traffic as the district resumes classes Monday. District leaders say they've already staggered schedules on the first day of school after congestion plagued the first day of school in Indian Land last year. The plan to stagger schedules was made to get buses and school traffic in and out quickly. With that in mind, school officials are asking parents to be patient while in the pick-up and drop-off lines Monday.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America has gifted Atrium Health $10 million to establish a program aimed at reducing health disparities. Meaningful Medicine unites the best innovations within health care, social impact and workforce development to directly target health equity and economic mobility goals within Charlotte, Atrium Health announced Tuesday.
Program giving all students access to free school meals ending
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is set to begin and across the country, millions of children will lose access to free meals in school. The federal government is moving away from changes made to help families during the pandemic. This comes as the cost of food rises and more families struggle to make ends meet.
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
'That just presents an opportunity for the firearm to be stolen' | CMPD warning parents they could face charges for not properly storing guns
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district leaders are preparing for a new school year and for many schools, guns remain among the biggest safety concerns. Specifically, those being brought in by students. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its officers confiscated 28 guns last school year. For the latest...
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
'This is phenomenal' | Back-to-school drives get Charlotte families ready for the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
Road test waivers are ending next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
WCNC
I-77 closed in South Carolina due to crash involving tanker truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck near Rock Hill in York County. The crash happened before 6 a.m. near mile marker 83 on southbound I-77. A tanker tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved in the crash. The tanker trailer flipped over during the wreck, officials said.
WCNC
Charlotte woman laments mail delivery issues
One woman told WCNC Charlotte she got a piece of mail from Aug. 1 more than two weeks later. Another neighbor said no mail at all.
WCNC
