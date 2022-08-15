ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

1st day of school for Gaston County students

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers are ready to welcome some 30,000 students back to class in the Gaston County School District, which is beginning days ahead of most other school districts in the state. As the semester begins GCS still has several vacancies to take care of, including filling...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Clinton, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

Atrium Health, Johnson C. Smith University Partner to enhance student health center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) have formed a partnership to enhance the school's student health center. As part of the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Atrium Health committed $3 million in support of JCSU. Roughly half of that will go to staff and support the Johnson C. Smith University Health Center, as part of a multi-year agreement coordinated through Atrium Health Employer Services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parking tickets in Uptown keep veterans from marching for suicide prevention awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Backlash is mounting after crowds of people were turned away from a veteran's suicide prevention awareness walk scheduled in Uptown Charlotte. "We got a lot of irate phone calls, emails, text messages via our web app," U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame founder Curtis Drafton said. "A lot of people, they won't take this lightly, and they're not going to let it go."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lancaster schools ramps up security for new school year

LANCASTER, S.C. — School leaders in Lancaster County are addressing concerns over heavy traffic as the district resumes classes Monday. District leaders say they've already staggered schedules on the first day of school after congestion plagued the first day of school in Indian Land last year. The plan to stagger schedules was made to get buses and school traffic in and out quickly. With that in mind, school officials are asking parents to be patient while in the pick-up and drop-off lines Monday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Program giving all students access to free school meals ending

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is set to begin and across the country, millions of children will lose access to free meals in school. The federal government is moving away from changes made to help families during the pandemic. This comes as the cost of food rises and more families struggle to make ends meet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'That just presents an opportunity for the firearm to be stolen' | CMPD warning parents they could face charges for not properly storing guns

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district leaders are preparing for a new school year and for many schools, guns remain among the biggest safety concerns. Specifically, those being brought in by students. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its officers confiscated 28 guns last school year. For the latest...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road test waivers are ending next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-77 closed in South Carolina due to crash involving tanker truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck near Rock Hill in York County. The crash happened before 6 a.m. near mile marker 83 on southbound I-77. A tanker tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved in the crash. The tanker trailer flipped over during the wreck, officials said.
YORK COUNTY, SC
