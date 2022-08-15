Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.

