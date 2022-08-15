Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
KITV.com
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
KITV.com
13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,696 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,696 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,619. The statewide test positivity rate is 10.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill & Bar, chances are he’s putting his body to the test. “I love competition. I ran in college. I’ve always been inclined to get into it with other people,” he said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Community meeting held on the Big Island to discuss the future of Pohoiki Boat Ramp
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohoiki Boat Ramp in the Puna District of the Big Island has not been usable for the past four years, after the Kilauea eruption in 2018. Recreational and commercial fishermen in East Hawaii depended on that boat ramp.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I. Officials initially classified...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Hawaii gas most expensive in US despite 4 consecutive weeks of falling prices
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii continues to see the highest gas prices in the US despite four consecutive weeks of prices dropping, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $5.34 which tops the second highest state for gas, California, by one penny. Compare that with the national average of just $3.93.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents evacuated at Makakilo apartment as officials respond to apparent fire
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $39 flights for rest of year
If you're looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there's a $39 promotion happening now -- and you have all year to use it.
Comments / 0