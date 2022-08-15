ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Murder case opened after man’s body found at Maui beach volleyball court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found at a beach volleyball court in Kihei. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police said Picanco’s body was found last week Wednesday at Kamaole Beach Park I. Officials initially classified...
KIHEI, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Stabbing at Kona Bar

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Kailua-Kona bar bouncer to the hospital on Saturday night. The victim worked at Ocean’s Sports Bar and Grill in Coconut Grove shopping center off of Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kona, where he was reportedly stabbed. Police confirmed the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital but have not made any arrests at this time.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii gas most expensive in US despite 4 consecutive weeks of falling prices

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii continues to see the highest gas prices in the US despite four consecutive weeks of prices dropping, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $5.34 which tops the second highest state for gas, California, by one penny. Compare that with the national average of just $3.93.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI

