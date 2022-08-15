ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Liberty, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at 1:59 p.m. at Cornwallis Road Apartments in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NCSU police warn students of armed robbery report near campus

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an attempted armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at...
RALEIGH, NC

