Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony...
cbs17
Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
cbs17
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly Siler City shooting, DA says
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed against a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in a deadly shooting in Siler City from late May, officials said Thursday. The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Trooper...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
The shooting death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd: What we know
A timeline of events, the search for suspects and funeral arrangements
cbs17
Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
cbs17
Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sheriff dispels rumors swirling around case of Wake County deputy; Burke County arrests ‘unrelated’
The sheriff's office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
cbs17
Wake Forest police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. July 29, and the suspects left the...
Cumberland County residents: If you get a call from someone saying you are being arrested for not showing up to jury duty, it's a scam
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County officials are warning of a scam where someone impersonates a judge and threatens residents with arrest because they didn't show up for jury duty. During the scam call, the caller says that the Cumberland County resident has failed to respond to a jury summons...
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
cbs17
Charges for Rocky Mount man busted with heroin, stolen gun, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man is in police custody after a search of his home turned up heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun reported stolen from a car two years ago, authorities say. Rocky Mount Police Department officials said Thursday that Kenneth Earl Stancil, 42,...
No burglary at slain deputy’s home, Wake County Sheriff’s Office says
“Certain property was temporarily removed from the residence” and has been recovered, said the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at 1:59 p.m. at Cornwallis Road Apartments in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male...
WRAL
NCSU police warn students of armed robbery report near campus
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an attempted armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at...
