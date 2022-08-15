ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events

Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
SWANTON, OH
Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)

Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family. Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.
EDGERTON, OH
Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)

Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.
DELTA, OH
Toledo, OH
James Pursel (1952-2022)

James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
WAUSEON, OH
This week on PCBW: Double D Dairy Bar

Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson. (PH...
STRYKER, OH
More from the Corn Festival

The Swanton Lions Club float. Steerlena in the Corn Festival parade. Bubba’s Heavy Duty Towing brought several vehicles to the parade. Tri-County Block and Brick’s mini truck rides in the parade. The Wauseon High School band marches in the Corn Festival parade Saturday. Swanton Recreation baseball players toss...
SWANTON, OH
Paulding attorney takes on key leadership role in Ohio State Bar Association

COLUMBUS – On July 1, Matthew A. Miller began his three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors. Miller was elected by Ohio Bar member attorneys in District 3, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Van Wert counties. The Ohio Bar...
PAULDING, OH
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
TOLEDO, OH
OVI checkpoint in Van Wert

VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
VAN WERT, OH
Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH
Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
TOLEDO, OH
Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
Honoring Allen County’s first families

LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH

