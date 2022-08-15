Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events
Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
thevillagereporter.com
Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)
Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family. Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.
Paulding, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Delta High School football team will have a game with Paulding High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thevillagereporter.com
Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)
Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
James Pursel (1952-2022)
James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Double D Dairy Bar
Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson. (PH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swantonenterprise.com
More from the Corn Festival
The Swanton Lions Club float. Steerlena in the Corn Festival parade. Bubba’s Heavy Duty Towing brought several vehicles to the parade. Tri-County Block and Brick’s mini truck rides in the parade. The Wauseon High School band marches in the Corn Festival parade Saturday. Swanton Recreation baseball players toss...
Paulding County Progress
Paulding attorney takes on key leadership role in Ohio State Bar Association
COLUMBUS – On July 1, Matthew A. Miller began his three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors. Miller was elected by Ohio Bar member attorneys in District 3, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Van Wert counties. The Ohio Bar...
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
Lima News
OVI checkpoint in Van Wert
VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
13abc.com
Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
Neighbors planning street sign to honor Lake James woman
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) -- A sign that refers to Lane 200E Lake James as "Wilma Ball Memorial Way" will soon be placed on private property at the entrance to that edition in Angola, Max Robison told WANE 15.
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Comments / 0