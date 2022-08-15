ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
Homer to shut off charging stations for the weekend

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Electric vehicle owners in the Village of Homer will have to find other places to charge this weekend. Officials say charging stations will be off-limits starting Saturday at 6AM. All vehicles parked overnight must be moved by that time, as the lot will be closed for resealing.
Public input sought for Downtown Ithaca grant application

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Downtown Ithaca Alliance and city government seeking public input. They’re preparing the application for New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. If chosen, Ithaca would receive $10 million dollars for infrastructure projects that will “transform the area.” There will be just one winner in each of the state’s ten regions. The meeting happens at the Tompkins County Public Library in the Borg Warner Room on August 31st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Three charged in Broome County shooting

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
TCAT Board approves fall service cuts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reductions in TCAT service have been approved. The transit company’s board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to planned cuts for the fall schedule, which starts on Sunday. They include reducing the frequency of trips to Cornell, hourly service instead of stops every half hour for Ithaca College, South Hill, and the Commons, and cutting Sunday trips to Enfield. However, two Cornell routes will see extended service.
Progress report on Dryden broadband project

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Broadband internet access is coming to the Dryden area. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News with Joe Salzone, Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared progress on the ongoing project. Leifer hopes the project will be finished by the summer of 2023.
