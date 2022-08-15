Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
The Terminal List Creator Says Critics Hated the Series Because 'There's Not Woke Stuff Shoved Into It'
The Terminal List star Chris Pratt recently made headlines when he boasted on Instagram that his new Prime Video series had significant viewership despite "woke critics" giving the show negative reviews. Creator, executive producer, and author Jack Carr, who wrote the book on which The Terminal List is based, is also speaking out against critics.
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
Jenna Ortega Terrifies as Wednesday Addams in New Teaser
Netflix has released the official teaser for Wednesday, the new series charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series follows Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, stops a killing spree in the town, and solves a murder that has plagued her parents for 25 years.
TV First Tried to Adapt A League Of Their Own in 1993. It Was an Unmitigated Disaster.
Penny Marshall's A League of Their Own was an unequivocal smash hit in the summer of 1992. The film, about a team in the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a $100-million dollar crowd-pleaser that finished in the top ten that year and left an indelible impression on pop culture if for no other reason than it clarified the position of crying in baseball. Now, 30 years later, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a TV series adaptation created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, a new story with new characters that promises to be more thematically sophisticated than the original film.
Wednesday Creators Are Keeping Uncle Fester Details Under Wraps
Tuesday saw the release of the first cast images for Wednesday, Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series about Wednesday Addams' years as a student. Although fans were excited to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in costume as Morticia and Gomez Addams as well as Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley, one fan-favorite character usually photographed with the Addams family was missing: Uncle Fester, who was played by Jackie Coogan in the original television series.
Anne Heche Stirred Intense Feelings in Her Fans. I Was One of Them.
Anne Heche was the first actress who ever fascinated me. Which, knowing what I grew up to be and the art that has fascinated me throughout my adult life, feels significant. I was ten, eleven years old at the most. My grandparents lived in the flat upstairs, and every day after school I’d go up there, Grandma would fix me a snack, and we’d watch her soaps. Grandma, like the rest of our household, was an NBC partisan, so this meant Another World, where Heche was in the midst of an Emmy-winning run playing twins Vicky and Marley Hudson. Marley was the good one, demure and sweet, costumed in tasteful beige; Vicky was the bad one, scheming and manipulative in her garish neon ensembles.
2022 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Reality and Variety Categories
Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the competition in each of the major categories at this year's 74th Annual Emmy Awards. This week: Reality and Variety/Talk.
Kathy Hilton Slammed for Mistaking Lizzo for Precious: 'A Lying, Racist Idiot'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has found herself in hot water after she mistook Lizzo for "Precious," a character played by Gabourey Sidibe in 2009, on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" Hilton was...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Debra Messing Doesn't Want to Revisit Will & Grace for Another 30 Years
Debra Messing doesn't want to do another Will & Grace revival, but she might reconsider in 30 years. Messing played Grace Adler in the popular sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006. A decade later, in 2017, the series was revived, but the actress tells People the revival "was supposed to be only 10 episodes, and then it turned into three seasons."
The View Premiered 25 Years Ago Today. Daytime TV Would Never Be the Same.
On August 11, 1997, a daytime talk show made its premiere on ABC. To say it was a different world, both inside and outside of the TV industry, would be a vast understatement. President Bill Clinton was in the White House, only half a year into his second term; nobody knew the name "Monica Lewinsky" yet; the top-rated shows on primetime TV were ER and Seinfeld; the #1 song in the country was "I'll Be Missing You," Puff Daddy's elegy to the late Notorious B.I.G.; the #1 movie in the country was the Mel Gibson/Julia Roberts thriller Conspiracy Theory; Titanic wouldn't come out for another four months.
Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Animated Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What'sLittle Demon About?. After killing some bullies with hellacious powers she didn't know she had, 13 year-old Chrissy Feinberg is shocked...
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
The Decameron, a Soapy Plague Drama, Is Coming to Netflix
Netflix announced on Thursday a new period soap drama titled The Decameron, based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The Decameron takes place in 1348, as the Black Death plagues Florence. A handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside, waiting out the plague with a "lavish holiday," according to Netflix. However, "what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."
