Anne Heche was the first actress who ever fascinated me. Which, knowing what I grew up to be and the art that has fascinated me throughout my adult life, feels significant. I was ten, eleven years old at the most. My grandparents lived in the flat upstairs, and every day after school I’d go up there, Grandma would fix me a snack, and we’d watch her soaps. Grandma, like the rest of our household, was an NBC partisan, so this meant Another World, where Heche was in the midst of an Emmy-winning run playing twins Vicky and Marley Hudson. Marley was the good one, demure and sweet, costumed in tasteful beige; Vicky was the bad one, scheming and manipulative in her garish neon ensembles.

