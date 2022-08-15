Read full article on original website
Inc.com
4 Steps to Build a Strong Company Culture During Mergers
Steffen Schebesta, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Toronto, is the CEO and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, an intuitive, all-in-one marketing solution for small businesses. We asked Steffen what strategies he deployed to maintain his company culture through an acquisition. Here's what he shared:. The influx of...
Black Business Roadmap: 3 Ways to Stay Grounded While Cost of Doing Business Goes Up
Entrepreneurship is booming in Black neighborhoods across the country. 2021 saw the highest number of Black businesses created in more than two decades and accounted for 25 percent of all businesses founded nationwide. Owning a business is one of the fastest avenues to creating wealth for U.S. Black households. And while there are challenges to getting any business off the ground, especially when confronted by today’s issues like inflation, supply chains and labor shortages, the benefits of owning a business are numerous.
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
Fast Company
Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach
While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour
A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
ValueWalk
How To Plan For A Retirement Filled With Luxury Travel
As you approach retirement, it’s normal to start thinking about all the places you’ve always wanted to visit but never had the time or money for. After years of working hard and saving for the future, you deserve to enjoy a luxurious retirement spent exploring the world. But what does it take to make this dream a reality? Is it even possible without retiring on a six-figure salary?
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
Extensive Research and Analysis of Creating a new business.
Have you made the important decision to start your own business and you don’t know where to start and what are the steps to follow?. The Labreco team is by your side to support you every step of the way!
How Can A Business And An Influencer Find Shared values For A “Win-Win” Story?
Businesses build their image by not only promoting their services but also communicating their values. Kyrrex is planning to continue working with influencers as a part of the new Kyrrex Sport project. The initiative will unify the athlete influencers and make them an inseparable part of our cryptocurrency system. We take a long route and warm up the followers to a new product or release. In the process, we remain totally transparent in communicating ideas to our influencers, which minimizes risks and ensures lasting relationships. The majority of it occurs through the manager or the social media team of an athlete.
5 Strategic Ways Businesses Can Use Data For Their Advantage
Data is quickly becoming one of the most valuable tools available to any business. Companies collect vast volumes of information daily from multiple interactions and activities. You’re generating data from your staff members, customers, and product development teams. Yet, a huge number of brands are still failing to leverage these insights correctly. When transformed into actionable insights, the right data can provide all the guidance business leaders need to make more intelligent, powerful decisions for future growth. You can unlock new productivity levels, explore new opportunities, and even enhance revenue. Today, we will look at some of the most effective ways companies can leverage data to achieve strategic goals.
freightwaves.com
Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
However Tempting It May Be, Monitoring Employees Won’t Improve Productivity
It took me 31 minutes and nine seconds to complete a recent article from The New York Times. I know that because the publication used specialized software to track my activity, registering clicks, keystrokes and the amount of time my computer ran idle. While it doesn’t normally take me so long to read a piece, the Times kept the meter running when I took a break for some standard morning rituals: a shower, a smoothie, a switch of the laundry.
ValueWalk
Three Investment Trusts To Help Tackle Inflation
With inflation rising and savings rates still low, investment trusts with a history of income growth can play a useful part in a portfolio. We look at the benefits investment trusts can offer to income seeking investors and three that can help tackle inflation:. City of London Investment Trust. Merchants...
Benzinga
Hektar REIT Sustainability & CSR Initiatives Gets Awarded
- "Company of the Year for Stakeholder and Community Engagement" at Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022. - Hektar REIT recently received a 4-star rating upgrade on the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index. KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT) has been...
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
hackernoon.com
Benefits of Having a Project Manager in a Team
In large modern companies or fast-growing startups, a well-established management process helps achieve goals more efficiently. Understanding all the peculiarities of doing business, many entrepreneurs are looking for an experienced project manager who will organize, monitor, and automate the work on the project communication with the customer and workers. Various organizations have realized the value of a PM for their business: 99Firms estimates that by 2027 the demand for project management jobs will reach almost.
Startup Business Loan Options With No Collateral
Starting a business can seem like a bit of a catch-22 situation. Often lenders won’t give you a business loan unless you can offer collateral—an asset that it can repossess if you default. However, with high startup costs, entrepreneurs typically need financing to get off the ground. This...
Today in B2B Payments: Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Today in B2B payments, new partnerships are bringing new solutions to customers. Orbit and Axletree have teamed up to offer a comprehensive treasury solution, while TSYS and Extend are working together to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. Treasury management system (TMS)...
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Educational Content from the Industry and the OEM Off-Highway Team
In the editor’s note in the May/June issue, I discussed my excitement to be attending in-person events again. In addition to seeing and learning about new technology, educational sessions are critical to help engineers, designers and others in the off-highway industry stay up to date on their technical and industry knowledge.
