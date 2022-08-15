ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
Chalkbeat

New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools

Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
billypenn.com

Where to get excellent crudité in Philly (tequila optional)

The political buzzword Philadelphia did not expect to be in the discourse this week: crudité. Yes — we do mean the vegetable platter that’s a mainstay of family reunion barbecues, office holiday parties, and Super Bowl viewings everywhere. Why? Because Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s...
WITF

Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
