phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
fox29.com
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
billypenn.com
Off to the mayor’s races; How to deal with bus detours; Are gun buybacks effective? | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Philly mayoral race kicks into gear with Domb’s resignation. Allan Domb yesterday resigned from Philadelphia City Council. It’s a step toward running for...
New Philadelphia lottery changes demographics at top schools
Philadelphia’s new lottery admissions system will likely bolster the overall proportion of Black and Hispanic students in the incoming ninth grades across the city’s four most selective public schools, a Chalkbeat data analysis has found, although the picture varies significantly between individual schools. At Central High School, for example, the largest and most well known of those four top-tier schools, the proportion of Black students in the incoming class is nearly twice...
Philadelphia sets record on overtime spending
The City of Philadelphia has set a new record for overtime payments, according to the state agency that oversees the city budget. PICA said the city spent more than $213 million on overtime in the last fiscal year.
Port of Philadelphia welcomes 1st direct maritime shipping service with Asia
A major development at Philadelphia’s port will be a game changer. At least that’s the hope of state and city officials who celebrated the first direct maritime shipping service between Philadelphia and Asia on Thursday.
In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success
'The evidence is clear. Automated speed enforcement saves lives,' a city official said. The post In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
billypenn.com
Pa. took a step toward limiting ‘conversion therapy’ — but the traumatic practice isn’t actually banned
A disproven form of “therapy” that classifies LGBTQ identity as a mental illness and insists it can be cured suffered a blow via a new executive order signed on Tuesday by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf. The new decree is a step toward banning the scientifically debunked practice known...
billypenn.com
Where to get excellent crudité in Philly (tequila optional)
The political buzzword Philadelphia did not expect to be in the discourse this week: crudité. Yes — we do mean the vegetable platter that’s a mainstay of family reunion barbecues, office holiday parties, and Super Bowl viewings everywhere. Why? Because Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s...
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
fox29.com
Cemetery seeing the tragic result of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA - A cemetery just outside of Philadelphia is seeing the tragic result of the city's worsening gun violence crisis. Workers at Friends Southwestern Cemetery in Upper Darby say 90% of new burials are victims of gun violence. "I got chills because I’ve been here a lot of times either...
Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
