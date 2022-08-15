Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Milk & Honey Café Staffers Quit Over Pay Changes And New Management
WICKER PARK — Four staffers at Wicker Park’s Milk & Honey Café walked off the job last week, saying new leaders cut into their tips, created a toxic work environment and did not care for the cafe like its original owner. The staffers quit Aug. 9 after...
International Business Times
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizza Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Metal Pieces
Home Run Inn of Woodbridge, Illinois, is recalling about 13,099 pounds of a certain frozen pizza product because they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials" or, more specifically, pieces of metal. The issue was discovered when the company informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service...
Chicago nonprofit passing out 8,000 school supply kits in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers packing thousands of boxes of school supplies to give out Wednesday for kids heading back to school.Back 2 School America, the Chicago nonprofit, is handing out 8,000 kits to underserved students at the Broadway Armory in Edgewater.But, it's not just about the items in the box. It's about making sure kids know they matter."The problem is not just that the kids aren't going to have the supplies, it's how they feel," CEO Mathew Kurtzman said. "They're not ready. They're not worthy of learning. So, by giving them the school supplies, we elevate their self esteem. They feel better about themselves. They're encouraged and ready to learn."Each box has about 30 school supplies for a student. There's also a special note of inspiration to encourage kids to try their best and have a great school year.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
wciu.com
Chicago Food To Go 8/18, 8/20 & 8/21: Pastries, Street Tacos and More!
Chicago Food To Go is celebrating Chicagoland’s diverse dining scene. We’ll be highlighting restaurants with deep roots in their communities as well as chefs showing off their creativity. In this episode, we’ll visit a bakery with homemade pastries that’ll warm your heart, street tacos that are off the hook, plus a Chicago-style burger bar - in the burbs!
Chicago's summer will end up above average but wait until you see long range forecast
Chicago - Barring an invasion from the Polar Vortex, this summer will go down in the record books as above average for Chicago. June ended up 1.6 degrees above average. July was barely below average as the month ended down a tenth of a degree compared to normal. So far, August is running .2 degrees above average.
blockclubchicago.org
Miko’s Italian Ice Brings Back 1997 Prices This Weekend To Celebrate 25th Anniversary
CHICAGO — Miko’s Italian Ice wants to party like it’s 1997 — by rolling back its famous cups to original prices. On Saturday and Sunday, the family business will sell its Italian ices for $1-$4, depending on size. There will be a four-cup limit per each promotional purchase.
fox32chicago.com
Non-profit eases financial burden on Chicago families with free school supplies
CHICAGO - Some Chicago students are getting a helping hand Wednesday. A special non-profit is handing some out school supplies for free. School supplies can be a financial burden for families, but Back 2 School America is here to help. Volunteers from the non-profit unloaded a truckload of boxes containing...
Taste For The Homeless Fest Heads To Dolton For A Mardi Gras Party This Weekend — And They Need Your Help
BRONZEVILLE — Taste for the Homeless’ Summer Festival is taking the party to south suburban Dolton for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration, and organizers want to make it a memorable one. The free event, now in its fourth year, is noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dolton Park District headquarters,...
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
CBS News
'Violated, frustrated, ripped off': Chicago Army vet upset about mail 'check washing' scam
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side U.S. Army veteran said he dropped off a check at the post office, only to learn later that it was altered. Now, he's out nearly $5,000 and his bank hasn't refunded his account. So he turned to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas who has investigated this kind of check fraud for the past year.
