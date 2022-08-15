ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza

Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
International Business Times

CBS Chicago

Chicago nonprofit passing out 8,000 school supply kits in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers packing thousands of boxes of school supplies to give out Wednesday for kids heading back to school.Back 2 School America, the Chicago nonprofit, is handing out 8,000 kits to underserved students at the Broadway Armory in Edgewater.But, it's not just about the items in the box. It's about making sure kids know they matter."The problem is not just that the kids aren't going to have the supplies, it's how they feel," CEO Mathew Kurtzman said. "They're not ready. They're not worthy of learning. So, by giving them the school supplies, we elevate their self esteem. They feel better about themselves. They're encouraged and ready to learn."Each box has about 30 school supplies for a student. There's also a special note of inspiration to encourage kids to try their best and have a great school year.
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CBS Chicago

More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
wciu.com

Chicago Food To Go 8/18, 8/20 & 8/21: Pastries, Street Tacos and More!

Chicago Food To Go is celebrating Chicagoland’s diverse dining scene. We’ll be highlighting restaurants with deep roots in their communities as well as chefs showing off their creativity. In this episode, we’ll visit a bakery with homemade pastries that’ll warm your heart, street tacos that are off the hook, plus a Chicago-style burger bar - in the burbs!
CBS Chicago

Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments

SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
