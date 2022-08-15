ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Reviewers Love This Better Breader Bowl For Making Fried Chicken And Fish

By Tricia Goss
 3 days ago
Amazon

Whether you prefer making breaded items, like chicken tenders, fish filets, pork chops or veggies, in the deep fryer, air fryer, oven or on the stovetop, the process of breading or battering foods can be messy and tedious. The Cook’s Choice Original Better Breader Batter Bowl could save you time and effort, allowing you to prepare and clean up a big batch of breaded goodness in minutes.

This batter bowl has three parts. First, you measure your breading ingredients into the bowl on the bottom. Next, you place the sifter on top of the bowl. This is where your pre-moistened meats or veggies will rest during the process. Finally, you attach the airtight lid. The lid will keep everything contained while you start breading and battering.

All you have to do is shake the bowl up, down and all around. When the food is coated to your liking, set the batter bowl on a flat surface and remove the lid. Move the perfectly-coated food from the sifter into your fryer, pan or skillet and cook away.

The flexible, durable batter bowl is made of dishwasher-safe polypropylene. It’s lightweight and portable, so you can take it wherever you need to use it. Using it is straightforward, cleaning it is a breeze and storing it is simple, the company says.

This batter bowl has 4.4 stars and more than 6,200 ratings. Customers state that it’s easy to use, works better than traditional methods and doesn’t leave behind a big mess.

“I bought this product, and was amazed at how easy it was to use,” a customer named Lisha, who also shared photos, wrote in a review. “I made oven baked chicken wings. Just season your meat (I used cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and Adobo all purpose seasoning). Put same seasonings in flour in bottom half of container. Place your meat on the grated tray, put lid back on container. Shake Shake Shake, Shake Shake Shake, and remove lid…you will be pleasantly surprised. No mess!

“I will never fry anything again if I can’t use this to get everything ready. Worth every penny and clean up afterwards in the kitchen so easy and easy to clean,” wrote another reviewer.

Several customers reported that if the lid is not securely on, you can end up with a big mess, so it’s essential to press it down and ensure it snaps into place. A few others also noted that while it’s designed to be dishwasher safe, the size of the bowl can make it difficult to load into the top rack of your dishwasher.

The Cook’s Choice Original Better Breader Batter Bowl is $21.99. What favorite foods would you bread using it?

IN THIS ARTICLE
