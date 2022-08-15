ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students and staff kick off their first day of school at Allan Hancock College

By Christina Rodriguez
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The students and staff of Allan Hancock College kicked off their first day back of in-person classes for the fall 2022 semester.

“It feels good out here. There’s a lot of people out here, I’m just excited to see everybody back", said Craig Mims from the football team.

The community college is offering free tutring, textbooks, parking and bus passes.

“I think the most exciting thing for students is our Promise Plus program. So our high school graduates automatically get their first year of tuition-free. And now anybody for this year, at least anybody gets their tuition paid if they go full time", said President Kevin Walters.

The college is also offering free food from their school pantry.

“We just really want the students to come here, have a place to study, have a place to connect with their peers, have some food and have some fun, and get their classes done along the way", said Communications Director, Lauren Milbourne.

Students filled the hallways and the parking lots were full this morning.

Staff said they were excited to be back in person and they know the students were also ready for in-person classes.

