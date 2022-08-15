ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

High School Sports Roundup For August 15th, 2022

SINGLES: 1. Butler (N) d. Taylor 6-2, 6-7(10-8), 6-2; 2. Rodriquez (N) d. Brennan 6-0, 6-7(7-9), 7-6(7-5); 3. Delaney (A) d. Martin 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. G. Wolf/Stoner (A) d. Recker/Heuer 6-4, 6-2; 2. Wyse/Bagrowski (A) d. L...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Neal Kimpel (1954-2022)

Neal J. Kimpel, age 68, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Park View Care Center, in Edgerton surrounded by his family. Neal worked for Pahl’s Ready Mix from 1974-1990 and then CCI from 1990-2021 until his retirement. Neal was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dahrel Sams (1940-2022)

Dahrel W. Sams, age 82, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Brooksdale Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 30, 1940 to the late Maynard Sams and Dorothy (Osborn) Fruth. After graduating from Delta High School, he went on to become a mill rite machinist.
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Assistance Dog On The Way For Stryker Schools

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS … Treasurer Jill Peters (center) is seen here as she gave her monthly report to the Stryker Board of Education at the August 15, 2022 board meeting. On the left are Dean of Students Beth Morr and Principal Dave Schultz and on the right, Superintendent Nate Johnson.
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village To Begin Fall Newsletter

CONCERNS … Metamora Village Council hears the concerns of two community members at their August 15th meeting. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Metamora Village Council began their regular meeting on Monday, August 15th at 8:00 p.m. The meeting began with a ro...
METAMORA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

James Pursel (1952-2022)

James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Utah. Jim was born December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. Jim graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant certificate,...
WAUSEON, OH
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Disney on Ice returning to Toledo, pre-sale tickets now available

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney on Ice is returning to Toledo and pre-sale tickets are now available. This December, Disney on Ice will present “Into the Magic” which will feature Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” alongside other Disney characters.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Local couple to star in new documentary

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

