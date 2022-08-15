Read full article on original website
tom
3d ago
Wait a minute here, how come they are not electric???? I want all busses that are not electric off the road now. Cmon kilwaukee you are killing the planet
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie Traveler
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie Traveler
WISN
City: staffing each movable bridge would cost additional $6 million
MILWAUKEE — As the family of 77-year-old Richard Dujardin grieves over their father's death, they're also demanding answers from the city as to how it could have happened. Dujardin fell some 70 feet when the Kilbourn Street drawbridge he was in the middle of opened up. "The biggest question...
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
wuwm.com
Public Service Commission considers We Energies' proposal to raise rates in 2023, community advocates speak out
Every two years electric utilities in Wisconsin are allowed to request more money from customers. The complicated process is called a “rate case” and the Public Service Commission coordinates it. We Energies is asking for more than an 8% increase starting in 2023. Every new rate case brings...
WISN
Crossing guard hit in front of school, parent fed up with dangerous traffic
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee parent is fed up with the dangerous traffic outside of St Augustine school. David Ross, a parent who lives across the street from the school, was there this morning when Milwaukee police say a crossing guard was hit by a car that was trying to stop.
Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
WISN
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
WISN
YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
WISN
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
WISN
Man to walk from Green Bay to Cudahy to raise awareness for addiction, recovery
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is on a mission to save lives from addiction and his strides could have a lasting impact on others who are also on the road to recovery. "I am doing a walk from Lambeau Field in Green Bay to Cudahy Memorial Field in Cudahy, Wisconsin," Greg Studzinski said.
WISN
Number of workers returning to work downtown Milwaukee on rise
MILWAUKEE — Companies are bringing employees back into downtown Milwaukee. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies sent employees to work from home, laid people off or even shut down. Milwaukee BID 21 estimated that number to be about 20% to 30% at the beginning of this...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police release video of dangerous stolen Hyundai chase
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's no secret that in southeastern Wisconsin, we're dealing with a rash of stolen vehicles, reckless driving and other associated crimes," said Wauwatosa Police Department Sgt. Abby Pavlik. The ongoing issue of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles being involved in extreme and potentially deadly chases...
CBS 58
Families budgeting hundreds of dollars for school meals for first time in years after federal program expires
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- School nutritionists and education leaders throughout the state say the end of a free school meal program could negatively impact student nutrition this year. For the first time in two years, families will now have to pay for school meals after a federal program was allowed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years
After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
