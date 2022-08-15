ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

tom
3d ago

Wait a minute here, how come they are not electric???? I want all busses that are not electric off the road now. Cmon kilwaukee you are killing the planet

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County

“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee County, WI
Traffic
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Green Industry Pros

Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event

Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Baldwin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#County Executive#Mcts
WISN

Number of workers returning to work downtown Milwaukee on rise

MILWAUKEE — Companies are bringing employees back into downtown Milwaukee. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies sent employees to work from home, laid people off or even shut down. Milwaukee BID 21 estimated that number to be about 20% to 30% at the beginning of this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police release video of dangerous stolen Hyundai chase

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's no secret that in southeastern Wisconsin, we're dealing with a rash of stolen vehicles, reckless driving and other associated crimes," said Wauwatosa Police Department Sgt. Abby Pavlik. The ongoing issue of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles being involved in extreme and potentially deadly chases...
WAUWATOSA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years

After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy