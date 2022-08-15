We Know a Diss When We See One: Justin Sylvester Clarifies Brushing Off ‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager

Read full article on original website
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH
Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
See the moment Jenna Bush Hager reunites with Mila after camp
On Monday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing the heartwarming moment when her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Hager, returned home from sleepaway camp. "We got our girl," the "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" co-host wrote on the first video, showing her husband, Henry Chase Hager,...
Justin Sylvester explains what was really going on in viral video of him pushing Jenna Bush Hager away
After the "Daily Pop" star co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, video circulated where he could be seen pushing Jenna Bush Hager during a cooking segment making sweet and sticky roast chicken. Jenna patted Justin on the back and subsequently wrapping her arm around his shoulder. He outstretched...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Kathie Lee Gifford’s new video of her baby grandson will make you smile
Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother, and she’s sharing that joy with her fans and followers on social media. Just watch the precious video the 68-year-old posted of her grandson, little Frankie, being cooed at and kissed by his mom. "Just to make you...
‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Reveals Texts From Husband in New Post
Veteran tv news anchor and TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie shared some revealing texts from her doting husband on her official Instagram. In the post, Guthrie revealed the pet name that she calls her husband Michael Feldman. Savannah wrote on her Instagram stories that she had overslept and believed she...
Hoda Kotb reveals how she co-parents daughters with ex Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have their co-parenting dynamic down pat eight months after ending their engagement. The “Today” show co-anchor, 58, called her ex-fiancé, 64, a “great dad” in an interview with People published Tuesday. “He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she said of their schedule with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. “It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it,” Kotb continued, noting that she and Schiffman have two nannies and are “very open about fixing things” so...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Video of Son Crew Has Fans Obsessed: ‘His Heart Is Pure’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' fans couldn't get enough of videos Joanna posted on Instagram. In one clip, he thanks the ocean and in the other, he helps mom cook.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Wendy Williams Reportedly Had No Clue Her Talk Show Had Been Canceled
New reports about the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show reveal just how unaware the famed gossip queen was about the end of her daytime talk show. Production distributor Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the end of Williams’ talk show and how clueless she was about the show being axed despite all the communication leading up to it.
Hoda Kotb Admits She Misses Former 'Today' Coanchor Kathie Lee Griffin As Tension With Savannah Guthrie Heats Up
Reminiscing on the good old days! Though Today cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie don't seem to be on the best terms, the latter made it clear that she and former colleague Kathie Lee Gifford still have the upmost respect for one another.When Kotb celebrated her 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 9, she received a special shout-out from Gifford, 68."Sending love and deepest affection to my beloved @hodakotb on her birthday," Gifford wrote alongside a throwback photo of the twosome. "Missing her every day." The birthday gal replied back, admitting, "Miss you too kath."Fans were elated to see that the...
Hoda and her daughters are featured on People magazine cover
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley and Hope, are featured on the cover People’s family issue. “Let’s go to the store and buy all the copies,” Savannah Guthrie exclaims. The edition is available on Friday.Aug. 16, 2022.
Former ‘Today Show’ Host Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers Special Moment on Set in Honor of Daughter’s Birthday
While honoring her daughter’s birthday earlier this week, former “Today Show” host Kathie Lee Gifford reflected on a special moment on the set of the morning TV talk show. “I can never get over the fact that I have been blessed with two beautiful children,” the “Today...
‘Today Show’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Lines Up Next Project
Nearly two weeks after announcing her production company’s first project, the film adaption for Kirk Wallace Johnson’s The Feather Thief, Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed the production company’s next project. Variety reports that Jenna Bush Hager’s UCP will be working on a TV adoption of...
Tiffany Haddish Talks Living Off $500 Month, Then Using ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck To Pay Off Her House
Tiffany Haddish doesn’t mind living modestly, especially in pursuit of generational wealth. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actress opened up about her humble working days and crippling fear of being homeless. She also shared her ambition toward creating a means for future generations by purchasing land and homes. The goal became attainable after Haddish began “making a little bit of money” working on projects such as Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and The Carmichael Show.
‘The View’ Tops Daytime Talk Show Ratings for 2021-2022 Season (EXCLUSIVE)
For the second year in a row, “The View” is the most-watched daytime talk show across both network and syndication, Variety has learned. The ABC series ranked No. 1 in both households and total viewers for the 2021-2022 television season. Its 1.7 rating topped all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows, tying with “Dr. Phil” in households and netting an average of 2.411 million total viewers for the season, per Nielsen. In total viewers for the full season, “The View” came ahead of “Dr. Phil” — which ranked in second place, averaging 2.405 million total viewers — “Live With Kelly and...
