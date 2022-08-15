We Know a Diss When We See One: Justin Sylvester Clarifies Brushing Off ‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager

Reminiscing on the good old days! Though Today cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie don't seem to be on the best terms, the latter made it clear that she and former colleague Kathie Lee Gifford still have the upmost respect for one another.When Kotb celebrated her 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 9, she received a special shout-out from Gifford, 68."Sending love and deepest affection to my beloved @hodakotb on her birthday," Gifford wrote alongside a throwback photo of the twosome. "Missing her every day." The birthday gal replied back, admitting, "Miss you too kath."Fans were elated to see that the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO