Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the corner of Hodges and Pine St. this morning, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says the investigation of the incident will be turned over to Louisiana State Police. The request to turn over...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12newsnow.com

Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run

BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022. Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges). Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice. Edward Deshund...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over

The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
SULPHUR, LA
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 2021 robbery at Dollar General

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after a 2021 robbery at a Dollar General left one person injured. Kenderious DaShawn Coleman pleaded guilty to, "Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence," on February 14, 2022, according to a Department of Justice release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

8/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, 1065 Woodland Hills, Moss Bluff — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $9,600. Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, 552 S. Joseph St., Welsh...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

