I wear pigtails to get bigger tips — but people call it creepy

If sex sells, why are pigtails so lucrative?

It’s a hairstyle often sported by young girls — but a grown woman has said that her tips as a server are better when she wears them.

Bella Woodard said she learned about the “pigtail hack” to increase her tips at work from another TikTok user.

“I saw the Tiktok about this girl — she’s a waitress and I’m a waitress — how she gets more tips when her hair’s in pigtails for some weird, crazy reason,” she explained in a 59-second clip.

The 21-year-old then proceeds to put her blonde hair in pigtails, ostensibly dubious of the oddly specific advice.

“OK I literally look insane right now so I’m gonna braid these pieces, and if this works I’m just gonna say like that is so weird and gross, but I’m down for more tips — so it doesn’t matter,” Woodard said in the video, which has been viewed 3.9 million times so far.

The footage then cuts to the end of her shift, as a shocked Woodard confirmed that the “pigtail hack” actually works.

“Y’all were not lying,” the waitress said. “I got a $135 tip by one guy tonight. Wear pigtails to work, I’m boutta be doing this everyday.”

The revelation was met with both support and speculation by those who wondered why this particular hairstyle was so successful.

“Works every time, I used to call them my tiptails,” one user joked.

“It’s the Brittany Spears school girl thing,” asserted another.

One witnessing waitress added that Woodard’s platinum hair color could also have an impact on tips .

“I think the blonde also helps,” they wrote. “When I was blonde I got better than tips than as a brunette.”

Others were evidently disturbed that the childish hairstyle would be enough to boost profits.

“Cool I’m never putting pigtails in my daughters hair again,” one concerned mom wrote.

“Not men because attracted to young girls BYE,” said another.

Woodard has since started experimenting with different hairstyles to see which one makes her the most tips.

Pigtails of various forms have been the most popular so far.