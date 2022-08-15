ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I wear pigtails to get bigger tips — but people call it creepy

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fOrl_0hIAyYHu00

If sex sells, why are pigtails so lucrative?

It’s a hairstyle often sported by young girls — but a grown woman has said that her tips as a server are better when she wears them.

Bella Woodard said she learned about the “pigtail hack” to increase her tips at work from another TikTok user.

“I saw the Tiktok about this girl — she’s a waitress and I’m a waitress — how she gets more tips when her hair’s in pigtails for some weird, crazy reason,” she explained in a 59-second clip.

The 21-year-old then proceeds to put her blonde hair in pigtails, ostensibly dubious of the oddly specific advice.

“OK I literally look insane right now so I’m gonna braid these pieces, and if this works I’m just gonna say like that is so weird and gross, but I’m down for more tips — so it doesn’t matter,” Woodard said in the video, which has been viewed 3.9 million times so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vBzC_0hIAyYHu00
The 21-year-old tried a new hairstyle to see if she makes more in tips during her shift.
@b_woodard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgXuV_0hIAyYHu00
The experiment was met with mixed responses.
@b_woodard

The footage then cuts to the end of her shift, as a shocked Woodard confirmed that the “pigtail hack” actually works.

“Y’all were not lying,” the waitress said. “I got a $135 tip by one guy tonight. Wear pigtails to work, I’m boutta be doing this everyday.”

The revelation was met with both support and speculation by those who wondered why this particular hairstyle was so successful.

“Works every time, I used to call them my tiptails,” one user joked.

“It’s the Brittany Spears school girl thing,” asserted another.

@b_woodard

Replying to @angiebryantmorale pigtails are the scret money maker #pigtails #bubblebraid #waitress

♬ original sound – bella

One witnessing waitress added that Woodard’s platinum hair color could also have an impact on tips .

“I think the blonde also helps,” they wrote. “When I was blonde I got better than tips than as a brunette.”

Others were evidently disturbed that the childish hairstyle would be enough to boost profits.

“Cool I’m never putting pigtails in my daughters hair again,” one concerned mom wrote.

“Not men because attracted to young girls BYE,” said another.

Woodard has since started experimenting with different hairstyles to see which one makes her the most tips.

Pigtails of various forms have been the most popular so far.

Comments / 4

Related
Elite Daily

How Bodies Bodies Bodies Covered All Pete Davidson's Tattoos (And Why)

Mark my words, there will be history books that focus specifically on Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection. Among the ink across his body rests an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “SHAOLIN” (an ode to his hometown of Staten Island) written across his stomach, plus multiple remnants of his past relationships with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and former flame Kim Kardashian; the pair reportedly broke up earlier this month. Though he’s no stranger to the tattoo removal process, you know that ink (let alone branding) never *truly* goes away. Yet the makeup department on the set of his new slasher movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies, covered up Davidson’s tattoos almost seamlessly. What is this sorcery?
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hair Colour#Pigtails#Platinum Blonde Hair#Tiktok
Page Six

JoJo Siwa debuts controversial new ‘mullet daddy’ hairstyle

Just call her JoJo Dirt. Since JoJo Siwa burst onto the scene as a “Dance Moms” kid wearing a high ponytail and her signature bow, she’s been known for her hair. In recent months, she’s tried out Justin Bieber’s signature swoop and rocked mini pigtails — and now, the social media superstar is embracing the mullet.  On Monday, Siwa, 19, posted a TikTok video set to a viral sound, lip-syncing, “What the f–k? Did you just call me mullet daddy?” The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge then shook out her hair to reveal new extensions (or perhaps a wig) creating the controversial short-in-front,...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian models $3K latex trench coat in men’s bathroom

It’s not usually good to spy someone loitering in a trench coat in the men’s restroom — unless it’s Kourtney Kardashian putting a grunge spin on summer’s Barbiecore trend. The eldest Kardashian sister, 43, stunned in a hot pink latex trench while backstage with husband Travis Barker, 46, at one of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour stops. The Poosh founder struck a pose in the venue’s men’s bathroom, smiling in front of a wall of urinals in her bubblegum-hued Kwaidan Editions coat ($1,475, originally $2,950) layered atop black lace lingerie. On Instagram Stories, the reality star shared she did her own hair and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Kim Kardashian Makes 'After Boat Hair' Look So Chic In Make-Up Free Selfie

If you've not been on Instagram (or TikTok, for that matter) within the last 24 hours, you may be none the wiser to Kim Kardashian's Idaho lake weekend that she has taken with her daughter, North West. Of course, as one does, Kim documented the days' adventures on her IG story, including a super impressive video of her wakeboarding.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Andrew Tate claims he is a trillionaire and richer than Kylie Jenner

YouTuber Andrew Tate is pretty much dominating social media, having become hugely popular in recent months. He claimed he is a trillionaire while not knowing what 2019’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, looks like. The Kardashian sister was estimated by Forbes as worth a whopping $1 billion in 2019...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy