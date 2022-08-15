ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Long Island officials stunned after no one votes in referendum

By Zach Williams
New York Post
 3 days ago

Suppose they gave an election – and nobody came?

That’s what happened in Brookhaven, LI last week when no one bothered to show up for a referendum about lowering the retirement age for local first responders.

“I did not see one sign. I did not see a single piece of literature on the referendum. I don’t believe anyone in the district had an ounce of information that this election was happening,” local resident Skyler Johnson, who is running for state Senate as a Democrat, told The Post about the failed vote held by the Tri-Harbor Ambulance District.

Officials had hoped to lower the retirement age for volunteer first responders from 65 to 60 years old while also giving them a $30 pension bump for every year of service, according to the resolution passed by the Town Board authorizing the vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYQRV_0hIAyUl000
Brookhaven, Long Island officials had hoped to lower the retirement age for volunteer first responders from 65 to 60 years old.
Port Jefferson EMS

The proposal would have increased costs for the district by about $16,000 in 2023 from a current level of about $8,000, according to the resolution.

“The community would have supported anything to benefit these volunteers wholeheartedly, and that’s why it’s so disconcerting that no one seemed to be aware that the referendum was taking place,” added Johnson, whose mother is a retired volunteer paramedic.

Similar referenda reportedly passed in neighboring districts like Mastic Beach, Shirley and Medford.

“It’s an issue of advertisement and voter turnout was pretty paltry for all the districts, but in all my years in office, I’ve never seen zero people vote in something,” said Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who does not live in Tri-Harbor but reps a district including parts of it.

District officials did not respond for a request for comment about the level of outreach in ahead of the Aug. 9 election, which would affect services to about 20,000 people in the Port Jefferson, Mount Sinai and Belle Terre areas in Suffolk County.

The matter now goes back to the Brookhaven town board to decide whether to authorize another election – one which might get at least one one eligible voter to cast a ballot.

“What was surprising to all of us,” Bonner said of district leadership, “is that not even any of their own members voted.”

