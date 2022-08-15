ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ to return on Aug. 27

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwfGx_0hIAyQE600

7-Eleven is reviving its Bring Your Own Cup Day for a second time this year.

The day is currently set for Saturday, Aug. 27, and comes three months after the convenience store chain reestablished the day, which had gone on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

August’s Bring Your Own Cup Day also follows the return of 7-Eleven Day (aka Free Slurpee Day) – which is observed each year on July 11 – after 47 days.

The company had canceled its Free Slurpee Day for two years in a row as well.

“We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we’re bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director, said in a statement.

Bring Your Own Cup Day participants were last able to get Slurpees poured into pre-owned cups at 7-Eleven locations in Canada in May 2022, and the day was extended into a two-day event.

“We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with,” Phelps added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zG8C_0hIAyQE600
All that matters to get the deal is that a customer’s chosen cup is clean, leak-proof and fits upright under the dispenser hole in the Slurpee machine.
7-Eleven, Inc.

The press announcement for Bring Your Own Cup Day says customers can bring whatever cup or container they wish, whether it be a cookie jar or fishbowl.

All that matters is that a customer’s chosen cup is clean, leak-proof and fits upright under the dispenser hole in the Slurpee machine, which has a 10-inch diameter, according to 7-Eleven.

The chain’s press release states that Bring Your Own Cup Day is reserved for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members and will be hosted at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations.

Eligible customers who find a participating location will be able to snag a Slurpee in any cup of their choice for $1.99.

The company’s signature Slurpee flavors include Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola while the seasonal offering is Mango Lemonade. Even better, 7-Eleven says customers are allowed to mix flavors if they wish to.

