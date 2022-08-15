Read full article on original website
Related
How the Leica Q3 Can Make Every Leica Fan Excited
As it is, Leica can’t keep the Q2 in stock. It’s an excellent camera wedding photographers and photojournalists really love. Quite honestly, it’s probably the best full-frame point and shoot camera on the market. But there are ways that Leica could improve it. Amid all the reports going around right now, we’re weighing in to give our own thoughts on this. So, how can the Leica Q3 improve on the Q2?
Warning: Camera Speed is Out of Control. The Need for 75 fps is Limited
The camera industry has been locked in a megapixel race for years. But, there’s another specification that has companies dueling for bragging rights: Burst speed. With 50 megapixels no longer out of the ordinary, the focus seems to have turned to just how fast a camera can snap those high-resolution pictures. The Sony a9 stunned with 20 fps shots — only to outdo themselves later on with the Sony a1. Then the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9 hit 30 fps with options to go even faster. And then Panasonic laughed — and launched 75 fps on the GH6.
New Sony a7s III Firmware Is a Freebie Targeting Better Focus
The Sony a7s is Sony’s low-light powerhouse because of a low megapixel count that creates cleaner images at high ISOs. That and 4K video features make the camera ideal for hybrid shooters, journalism, and documentary work. But the camera just got a bit of an upgrade. The latest firmware, 2.10, improves eye detection autofocus and operational stability.
The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 (Primes You’ll Love)
The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of kind. It’s got both an optical and electronic viewfinder that gives photographers lots of versatility. Beyond that, it’s also made of titanium and comes in a special coating if you want it. It’s surely a camera that’s worth its weight in gold. And so, we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 that you can get your hands on. Take a look with us!
RELATED PEOPLE
Ricoh WG-80 Review: It’s Hard to Destroy, But Obnoxious
If there’s a reason to buy a basic point-and-shoot camera in 2022, it’s to take it places a smartphone can’t go. The Ricoh WG-80 is among the more affordable options at $330, yet it can dive more than 45 feet underwater and handle five-foot drops. Its macro capabilities can make a dime look large. And it’s also one of the few cameras with a built-in constant ring light for macro and video.
TTArtisan 28mm F5.6 Review. Better Build Quality Than Leica?
“Wow, did it just dent the floor?” is what my buddy said to me on a phone call when I dropped the lens cap for the new TTArtisan 28mm f5.6 lens in my office. When TTArtisan announced their 28mm f5.6 lens for Leica M mount, I thought it was just a copy of the Leica variant I adore. But when I actually held it (and dropped the lens cap) I realized something more. The TTArtisan 28mm f5.6 lens is built significantly more solid but has similar image quality. And one of the coolest things about this lens is that you’ll want to use it in black and white mode all the time.
Could the Leica Q3 Surprise Us with Its Specs
LeicaRumors published a report that a new Leica Q3 is on the way. Codenamed Wilson, this information was spotted in the source code of the recently updated Leica FOTOS app as reported by Digicame-Info. The fixed 28mm f1.7 lens Leica Q2 was announced a little over 3 years ago. It’s still one of the best value-for-money Leica cameras, especially when you consider that the Leica 28mm f2.0 Summicron lens alone costs almost as much as the Q2 itself. So what can Leica do to make the Leica Q3 appeal to Leica fans and purists?
Some of Nikon’s Z Lenses Have Rebates Right Now
There are rebates going on right now for the Nikon Z series of products and their F mount stuff that’s still around. If the Nikon Zf ever comes out, then a few of these lenses might be well worth picking up sooner rather than later. There’s the 28-75mm along with their 40mm f2, and the 28mm f2.8 on rebate. Plus, there are a few cameras available as well. Take a look at the deals after the jump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Finally! New Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art Is Made for Mirrorless
Sigma’s Art series primes are favored by photographers who love the mix of sharpness and punchy, saturated colors. But, now, one of the series’ most iconic DSLR lenses is finally making its way into the mirrorless world. The Sigma 20mm f1.4 DG DN Art brings the company’s DSLR prime into mirrorless, launching with the option for E-Mount or L-Mount. While these mounts have other wide-angle options, like the DSLR version, Sigma is once again the only 20mm f1.4 full-frame lens available.
Our Wishlist for the New OM System OM5
The OM System OM1 broke away from the Olympus name to deliver a list of innovative features in a small package. That list, which includes quad pixel autofocus, IP53 rated weather-sealing, and 50 fps speed, may be exactly what the Micro Four Thirds system needs to remain relevant in an industry now teaming with full frame bodies. But if the OM1 is the company’s flagship, what’s next for the former-Olympus mid-range bodies?
Wissem Nasraoui Feels That Any Camera Can Make Great Images
“Sometimes we don’t realise that we have treasures in our hands,” says Doha-based photographer Wissem Nasraoui about how we lust after newer camera gear, ignoring what we currently have. Using a Micro Four Thirds camera that’s over a decade old, he’s consistently learning new techniques while pushing the limitations of his Olympus Pen EP-1.
The Tiffen Pro Mist Black Filters Can Adorn Your Leica Lenses Now
One of the coolest things about the Tiffen Pro Mist Black filters is that they soften the images of today’s otherwise sterile lenses. But if you combine them with Fujifilm or Leica lenses, you’re in for a treat. Recently, Tiffen announced that the Pro Mist Black filters are coming in 39mm filter thread options now. And if you combine that with some of Fujifilm’s smallest prime lenses, you’re going to have a whole lot of fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fujifilm GFX Needs These to Compete with Full Frame
It’s a known fact that the Fujifilm GFX system is designed to compete with full-frame cameras. But logically speaking, full-frame cameras are much more capable. Image quality aside, they’ve got faster autofocus, more useful technology, more lenses, and quite the head start. On the other hand, the Fujifilm GFX series have image quality that’s very difficult to duplicate. With their cameras becoming smaller, there are still things that GFX can do to compete more with full-frame. And here’s what Fujifilm needs to focus on.
Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro Review: This Is Beautiful
While many 1:2 lenses are labeled macro, photography purists consider only lenses with life-size reproduction capability worthy of the macro title. The Laowa 90mm f2.8 2x Ultra Macro is one of the few lenses to double that, getting in twice as close as the standard macro lens. That’s enough to capture details you can’t see with the naked eye, like pollen clinging to a bug’s feet.
Benro GH5CMNI Gimball Review. When Your Arms Need Relaxing.
There’s no denying the fact that sports and wildlife photographers love long lenses. But the drive to get the perfect image in these genres means investing in expensive (read: heavy) lenses. Mirrorless manufacturers are doing fantastic work in reducing telephoto lens sizes and weights. That doesn’t mean those lenses are lightweight enough for hours of handheld usage. The lightweight Benro GH5CMINI mini gimbal goes a long way to solving many of these issues. We take a look at what it offers and if it’s the right gimbal for your kind of photography.
The Best Instant Film Cameras with Manual Controls
Few things are as fun as instant film cameras! For the most part, they’re carefree and let you simply capture the most fun moments that you can. Sometimes though, you want a bit more control. And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed pretty much every instant film camera on the market. In this post, we’re ethically rounding up the best instant film cameras that give you manual controls in some way. Take a look at out favorites below.
Our Olympus EM1 Mk III Review Got an Important Update
Back in 2020, we reviewed the Olympus EM1 Mk III and awarded it four out of five stars. Since then, it’s received a few firmware updates, so we’ve updated the review of the camera. It has since been succeeded by the OM System OM1, which we really love. While it’s it’s not great at everything, there are a few things about the EM1 Mk III that still make it a great camera. The trend these days is that so many cameras can be great at everything. But if you’re an owner of the EM1 Mk III, we think you’ll like some of the updates.
The Best Zeiss Lenses for Film Photography
If there is any brand that inspires awe into film photographers, it’s Zeiss. Sure, there’s also Mamiya, Pentax, and Leica; but Zeiss lenses are the highest fruit you can get your hands on. And if you’re a Nikon or Canon film SLR photographer, then you can get your hands on some of the best Zeiss lenses for film photography. Luckily for you, we’ve tested them all; and we’ve even used them on film cameras. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best ones just for you. Take a look!
Bought Your First Camera? The Best Tips in a 3 Minute Read
If you’re buying your first camera, then congratulations! It’s time to look at some of the essential things you need. And we’ll do that as quickly as possible in this short blog post for you. Take a look!. Subscribers get some sweet perks and are automatically entered...
Lightroom Classic Review. New Features. More Possibilities (Mid 2022)
For years, Adobe Lightroom has been the pinnacle workhorse for photographers. The interface is clean, simple to use, and batch editing significantly cuts down on precious editing time. But then it seemed that Adobe became complacent as Lightroom stagnated. Users contemplated jumping ship, and Adobe has swept in with some massive updates for Lightroom.
The Phoblographer
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.http://thephoblographer.com/
Comments / 0