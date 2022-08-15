Scottsdale city manager submits retirement after nearly 6 years

Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson is ready to retire from his position atop the municipal organization.

On Aug. 8, Thompson submitted a letter to Scottsdale mayor and City Council announcing his retirement, effective Oct. 10. However, he has offered to stay on as interim city manager until a replacement is found.

“My time with the city has filled me with a sense of purpose and belonging that none other could offer,” Thompson said in his retirement letter to his bosses. “I have led the city departments under the city manager’s position for the past almost six years and it has brought a deep sense of purpose in serving.”

Thompson thanked the council for “numerous opportunities” for professional and personal development that he has been provided, and says he has enjoyed working for the city of Scottsdale.

“It is an honor to work with and for you and continue to make Scottsdale the amazing city it is,” Thompson said.

Scottsdale City Council will be asked to accept Thompson’s retirement and thus terminating his employment contract, as well as his appointment as acting city manager during the Monday, Aug. 22, meeting.

According to a city staff report for the Aug. 22 meeting, Thompson wishes to remain interim city manager in order to provide leadership and business continuity to Scottsdale, especially through its high season, which includes the upcoming Super Bowl 2023.

Thompson’s current salary is $375,000 per year, but a new salary under a contract with Educational Services, Inc., for his interim city manager appointment, is proposed to be $347,000. Scottsdale has an existing contract with ESI, which allows some retirees, if approved, to continue to perform services for the city through the organization. According to the city staff report, these arrangements are temporary and exist for business continuity purposes especially given the current work force shortage, the staff report stated.

Thompson’s ESI contract term is for one year, unless terminated or otherwise extended.

In December 2016, Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved Thompson’s hiring; he officially began his duties of city manager on Jan. 8, 2017.

Prior, he served as city manager of Casa Grade from 2003 until 2016, where he oversaw city operations and a $175 million budget. Independent archives report Thompson has more than 20 years experience as city manager, with positions including Bothell, Washington and Bullhead City, Arizona.

In Scottsdale, Thompson led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as oversaw the city’s $2.1 billion budget. The city manager is one of the six charter officers in Scottsdale; the role oversees the city’s executive leadership team, which includes two assistant city managers, police chief and fire chief.