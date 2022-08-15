ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combination COVID booster targeting Omicron approved in U.K.

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago
Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The United Kingdom is now the first country to authorize a COVID-19 booster shot that targets both the highly-infectious Omicron variant as well as the original virus strain from early in the pandemic, CNN reports Monday.

The so-called "bivalent" shot, which is an updated version of the one made by Moderna, was approved for adults by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency "after it was found to meet the U.K. regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," said an official government release. "No serious safety concerns were identified."

The MHRA described any side effects of the bivalent shot to be the same as the original Moderna booster, as well as "typically mild and self-resolving." The U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will ultimately advise on rollout and eligibility, CNN notes, though CNBC reports the booster is expected to become available in the fall.

"The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the U.K. continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives," said MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine. "What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve."

Everything to know about the Biden administration's new EV subsidies

The Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping climate and health care law President Biden recently signed, makes the largest ever federal investment in fighting climate change, orders Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and ensures that large companies pay at least 15 percent income tax, among other changes. But the new law also includes tax credits for purchasing new and used electric vehicles, with several stipulations. Here's a brief guide to buying an EV with IRA rebates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Walensky shares plan to reorganize CDC following COVID criticism

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will in the coming months undergo a significant reorganization in response to criticism of its delayed pandemic response, Director Rochelle Walensky announced Wednesday. "For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
