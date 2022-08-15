Read full article on original website
After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
Crypto Juggernaut Founder Labels Meta And Microsoft As ‘Digital Dictatorships’
The crypto market has shed more than $2 trillion of its value since November last year. As a safeguard against the market’s heightened volatility, a number of investors and traders opted to remain in the backseat. However, the industry is being led by the founder of a Hong Kong-headquartered...
Vitalik Buterin’s Take On Possible Ethereum Censorship By OFAC
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, frowns deeply on the possibility of Ethereum censorship by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). He maintained that such an action amounts to an attack on the network. Hence, it could bring results in different dimensions. Buterin disclosed his...
UN Exec: Regulating Crypto Use Will Make Internet Safe
Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN office on drugs and crime, has argued that restricting the usage of cryptocurrencies can help make the internet a bit safer. On August 18, Waly emphasized that the focus should be on examining how digital assets are utilized unlawfully during a session with the World Economic Forum. Notably, many assets have been used in illicit vices like the acquisition of drugs and money laundering during the growth of cryptocurrencies.
Why Coinbase Will Pause Ethereum Transactions During “The Merge”
In around a month, Ethereum will transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. This event was dubbed “The Merge”, tentatively set for September 15 to 16, and will complete a 6-year journey into the new consensus algorithm and blockchain. Users, exchange platforms, miners, and developers...
PETT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an...
Why LiveCasino.io Is the Best Choice to Multiply Your Crypto Holdings
The first online crypto casino was launched in 2014. It was the start of a revolution in the sector as these platforms were able to serve a worldwide demand for the first time. In the coming years, thousands of other crypto casinos were deployed as more people jump into the crypto space.
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Signs Undertaking With Canada’s OSC
The crypto bear market has had different effects on exchanges across the space. While some have seen themselves go underwater during this time, others continue to thrive due to their established user base. One of those has been Crypto.com, a crypto exchange that saw remarkable growth back in 2021. Now, the exchange is taking its operations one step further as it begins its planned expansion across North America.
BNB Chains Seeks To Employ 30k Developers From United States
Several activities are taking place in the crypto industry amid the current market situation. One of such activities is the recent development of the BNB chain. This digital network is in the pipeline to raise additional developers in charge of web3 development. A Brief On BNB. Binance Coin (BNB) is...
Learn Why Whales are Buying Battle Infinity before ETH Fork
Investing in blue-chip coins like Ethereum is a great way to make reliable returns from the crypto market. But if you’re looking to make a substantial return on your investments, you need to think beyond ETH and BTC. There is no doubt that they have unique visions and market credibility. Then again, they’re saturated. Their large market caps leave little room for growth.
JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase
The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
BBC Chairman Buys Share In Crypto Firm Despite Crypto Winter
A recent report connected the BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp, to a crypto company founded by a Russian oligarch. Sharp, a former banker, is said to have invested in cryptocurrency business using a foreign firm. The said firm was founded by one of the Russian oligarchs and was recently sanctioned due to the Russian-Ukraine war.
Discover Why Adirize May Make Millions And Is The Cryptocurrency You Should Purchase Even Ahead Of Solana Or Ripple
Volatility is the bane of cryptocurrencies, which is why they are unreliable as stores of value. This brought about the need for cryptocurrencies whose values are tied to a more stable asset or currency, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar. However, these stablecoins are not ‘stable’, and neither are they completely decentralized.
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
Watch As Keninah Concord Changes A Life From Your Donations As You Reap Profits From Dogecoin And Other Crypto Assets
In today’s world, we’re plagued by different crises that keep bolstering a decline in the quality of human life. For example, for several months now, Ukraine has been at war with Russia leading to the displacement of several people from their motherland. As a result, many have had to restart their lives from donations, and Keninah Concord (KEN) is here to ensure your donations actually reach a recipient through its distributed ledger technology.
LBank Exchange Will List BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 17, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BMN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 19, 2022. As a new...
From Genesis To Exodus: Crypto Broker Replaces CEO As It Cut 20% Of Staff
The CEO of institutional cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading, Michael Moro, has announced his resignation and that the company will lay off 20% of its staff. The decision represents additional fallout from the failure of Three Arrows Capital, a company to which Genesis had a sizable exposure. Genesis CEO To...
Could the Supontis Token Match the Success of Ethereum, And TRON
Cryptocurrency, since its inception, has served as a bridge into the digital world. With decentralised applications (dApps), and blockchain grants access to the transfer of native tokens and information to access new platforms and services from which interested investors will benefit. Blockchain enables users to make and transfer assets across...
Privatixy Token, Ethereum, and Fantom: Three Coins To Look Out For in 2023
The cryptocurrency market is currently one of the most lucrative industries and still, it is characteristically volatile. Since Bitcoin’s unexpected success, many people have leveraged crypto technology to build incredible ecosystems to aid the emerging industry. Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM) are two well-known cryptocurrency platforms that have produced...
