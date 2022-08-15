In today’s world, we’re plagued by different crises that keep bolstering a decline in the quality of human life. For example, for several months now, Ukraine has been at war with Russia leading to the displacement of several people from their motherland. As a result, many have had to restart their lives from donations, and Keninah Concord (KEN) is here to ensure your donations actually reach a recipient through its distributed ledger technology.

