Del Rio, TX

NEWS — Wide range of topics discussed at town hall

Concerns ranging from loud noise complaints, north side traffic patterns, neighborhood flooding and baseball field lighting were among the wide range of issues discussed during a town hall meeting at the civic center Wednesday. District II City Councilman Jim DeReus hosted the town hall meeting. Also attending the event were...
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX

