FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
830times.com
NEWS — Wide range of topics discussed at town hall
Concerns ranging from loud noise complaints, north side traffic patterns, neighborhood flooding and baseball field lighting were among the wide range of issues discussed during a town hall meeting at the civic center Wednesday. District II City Councilman Jim DeReus hosted the town hall meeting. Also attending the event were...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge intercepted $467,375.20 worth of alleged methamphetamine on August 17, 2022. “This is a sizeable drug load and a significant intercept,” said CBP Port of Eagle Pass (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno....
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
