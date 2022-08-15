Read full article on original website
Beloved East Side bar courts 'too many cooks' for new breakfast, lunch, and dinner
From gas station to burger stand to beloved neighborhood bar, Tucker’s Kozy Korner has gone through its fair share of changes during its nearly 80-year run. Now the East Side institution is gearing up for another transformation — introducing new culinary offerings that combine three concepts into one.
news4sanantonio.com
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
news4sanantonio.com
You have to try the cheeseburger at Orderup
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re going to Orderup and it has a variety of everything. But as you know, I’m into burgers right now. So I'm going to talk about their cheeseburger. This is done on a flat top. It is really delicious. The thing I really love to get instead of the fries, which I will tell you, they have a French fry flight! They even have sweet potato fries with Nutella.
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
KSAT 12
Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery
A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
news4sanantonio.com
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
news4sanantonio.com
A little song, a little dance inspires Northside educators for start of school next week
SAN ANTONIO - Concerns about safety, teacher turnover and student attendance are on the minds of Northside ISD educators as they prepare for the first day of school next week. For the first time in three years, the area's largest school district is holding lively in-person convocations this week to inspire teachers and staff.
Judson ISD students, teachers head back to school
SAN ANTONIO — Students and teachers will be back in the classroom Wednesday at Judson ISD for the first day of school. The district prepared for the new school year with some changes. Judson ISD has hired 200 new educators for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon
SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested
SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in custody after neglecting care for their 57-year-old mother to the point that she's "clinging to life" at a San Antonio hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been...
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port A
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
news4sanantonio.com
St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities
SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
