San Antonio, TX

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50'S PARTY

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50'S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

You have to try the cheeseburger at Orderup

SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re going to Orderup and it has a variety of everything. But as you know, I’m into burgers right now. So I'm going to talk about their cheeseburger. This is done on a flat top. It is really delicious. The thing I really love to get instead of the fries, which I will tell you, they have a French fry flight! They even have sweet potato fries with Nutella.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery

A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon

SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

