EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO