KVAL
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire 4,600 acres, 0% containment; virtual public meeting scheduled
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual public meeting on the Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Cedar Creek Fire's Official Fire Information Facebook page. On Tuesday, fire officials announced that the fire is burning 4,657 acres...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
KVAL
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
KVAL
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
KVAL
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
KVAL
Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
KVAL
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
KVAL
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
KVAL
Windigo Fire now 78% contained
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
KVAL
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
KVAL
Memorial service to be held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge
A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan will be livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan Thursday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency...
KVAL
How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue
EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
KVAL
Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
KVAL
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in suspected DUII crash near Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — A suspected DUII crash near Riddle left three people dead at the scene and the driver in critical condition. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
KVAL
Lane County to auction off LTD buses, equipment and other vehicles
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a vehicle auction open to the public to sell county surplus vehicles and equipment. According to the county, each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. The open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction will be held Thursday, August...
KVAL
Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested
EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
KVAL
Lane County recognized as 'Healthiest Larger Employer' for second straight year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has been recognized as the No. 1 healthiest, larger employer in Oregon for the second year in a row. The title is awarded by the Portland Business Journal. It explains that county employees have lower health care costs, and the county's dedication to wellness...
KVAL
Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to hear from you
EUGENE, Ore. — Now's your chance to tell the City of Eugene what you like - and what can be improved - about the city's parks, trails and natural areas. Now through August 31, Eugene Parks and Open Space is seeking community feedback through an online survey. The survey takes 7-10 minutes and the responses are anonymous.
KVAL
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
