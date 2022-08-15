Read full article on original website
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
danapointtimes.com
Local Artists to Host Event in Lantern District
danapointtimes.com
Wind & Sea to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Parks Free Dana Point Beach Concert Thursday August 18 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Tijuana Dogs and. on Thursday August 18 2022 in Dana Point California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to...
tourcounsel.com
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)
We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
sanclementetimes.com
The Man Who Started It All
From surfing San Onofre for the first time to bringing outrigger canoe racing to California, nobody did it quite like Lorrin “Whitey” Harrison. Last weekend, the annual Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic celebrated 50 years of racing and good times. Hosted by the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club, this bit...
NBC Los Angeles
Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition
Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
oc-breeze.com
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 19 Best Huntington Beach Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of Huntington Beach restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 19 best restaurants that Huntington Beach has to offer.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele
— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
lagunabeachindy.com
Street Beat: Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2022
Drug possession. Logan Douglas Hill, 29, of Hermitage, Tenn., was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail. Bench warrant. Roger Ephrain Sanchez, 21, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail. DUI....
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)
Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Offshore Fishing Brings Best Fishing, Dorado
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 7 Things to do Alone in Newport Beach
Looking to travel solo, but not sure where to go or what to do? Newport Beach in Southern California is the perfect place for a solo traveler. With its beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and fun activities, Newport Beach has something for everyone. Why Should I Consider a Solo Trip to...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach approves Red Dragon restaurant parking plan
The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved Red Dragon restaurant’s parking management plan Tuesday, paving the way for the building remodel on track for a September opening. The parking plan includes two main components, a valet service and an employee vanpool. Valets will park up to 52 parking spaces...
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Newport Beach Destinations That Give LA a Run for Its Money
There’s no denying the City of Angels has it all. Between its celebrity-endorsed restaurants, world-class shopping districts and snazzy hotels, LA truly is an icon. But when it comes to some friendly competition, the sunny city of Newport Beach is no slouch. We boast our own assortment of upscale hotels, shopping destinations and award-winning restaurants (including a Nobu location)! So if you love Los Angeles, you’re sure to fall head over heels for Newport Beach. With that said, we’ve rounded up six different places—from spas to staycation spots—that compare to your LA favorites.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Orange County
There are some activities that let you know that the Halloween season is finally here, and picking pumpkins has to be at the top of the list! However, it can be hard to find good places to do this classic activity, especially in Orange County. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the best places in and around the OC so you can get on your way to making the most of this fall favorite!
