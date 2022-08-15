ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

Comments / 20

Bruno G
3d ago

If people dont control their emotions & continually to dwell on things it will either cause lead them to suicide or die of a broken heart as having a heart attack thats fact.

Reply
8
marcella villalobos
3d ago

my heart goes out to his family and friends so sad the lost one but now too kids my prayers go to his family

Reply
11
Lori Norman
3d ago

Absolutely heartbreaking 😢 I pray for his family 🙏

Reply
13
Related
foxla.com

Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs

A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
State
California State
Norco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

OC authorities investigate horrifying case of animal abuse; 2 ducks with beaks severed

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities in Orange County are investigating after two mallards were found with their bills severed on two different occasions. The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bomber#Kabul#Taliban#Americans#Afghan
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
foxla.com

5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino

08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Baja, Mexico calm after a weekend of chaos and violence

Javier Serrano, publisher of Baja News, comments on violence in the tourist areas of Baja. No one was hurt, and one cartel even tweeted a warning to civilians to stay off the streets during the conflict. The area is calm now with an influx of military on the streets, but modified safety warnings to US tourists remain.
IRVINE, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Killed in Freeway Collision in Oceanside

A motorcycle collided with an empty horse trailer being hauled by a pickup truck in Oceanside Wednesday, leaving the motorcyclist dead. The 20-year-old man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle in a middle lane on Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into the trailer hauled by a Ford pickup driven by a 29- year-old man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano

Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy