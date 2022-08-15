Read full article on original website
WJLA
1 dead after several shots fired inside Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a reported shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Hyattsville Police Department. 7News Reporter Brad Bell is at the scene of the mall and said sources told him several shots were fired in...
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Mall at Prince George’s shooting leaves at least ‘one injured’ after shots fired in food court
AT least one person has reportedly been shot after gunfire erupted in the food court of a mall. The shooting unfolded at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department rushed to the mall at around 4pm after receiving calls of shots fired...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Driver Fatally Shot While on Duty
A Silver Spring man was fatally shot, and a 21-year-old man from Temple Hills was charged in connection with the homicide. Nesredin Esleiman, 55, was a rideshare driver on Aug. 10 at 6:20 a.m., according to Prince George’s police. Police were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police saw the victim inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Two shot in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives at the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a double...
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
RELATED PEOPLE
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
46 Year-Old Woman Arrested In Attempted Stabbing in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in an...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WJLA
Inspector assesses damage inside Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts after fiery crash
Inspectors made it inside Ireland's Four Courts Thursday to determine the extent of the damage almost a week after a fiery car crash in Arlington, Virginia. One of the inspectors told 7News an expansion built onto the rear of the pub was not affected by the fire that followed the crash.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
