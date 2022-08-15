ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Driver Fatally Shot While on Duty

A Silver Spring man was fatally shot, and a 21-year-old man from Temple Hills was charged in connection with the homicide. Nesredin Esleiman, 55, was a rideshare driver on Aug. 10 at 6:20 a.m., according to Prince George’s police. Police were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police saw the victim inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheltenham, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwan Glover
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dmv#Big G Shot Killed#Police Department#Twayblade Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy