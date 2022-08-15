WILMINGTON, Del. — It seemed hopeless for Max Homa. He was stuck in a sand trap, about 50 feet from the 10th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. Homa had just shanked his approach shot, and he was so mad at himself that he stood there on the fairway doing invisible swings, while his playing partner Jordan Spieth lined up his shot.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO