ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame as a borderline top-100 recruit last summer and then proceeded to climb up the rankings, earning five-star status. Now, as the nation’s No. 7 player and top edge rusher, he decommitted from the Irish, opening the door on what may end up being another edition of Ohio State football vs. Alabama for a five-star in SEC country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Galion Inquirer

Former Buckeyes who would have been NIL winners

COLUMBUS — At the Big Ten’s football media days in late July, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud talked about how the ability to make money from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements is a good thing for college athletes and how he wished some earlier OSU football players could have benefited from it. “I feel bad for the older players who didn’t have a chance to get money from this, like Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields), just many dudes who came before me who should have made a killing,” Stroud said. That got me to thinking. Who would be the top 10 Ohio State players of the last 50 years who could have made the most NIL money if they’d had the chance? My list:
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for

To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Clemson#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Notre Dame
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item

Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSYX ABC6

249 new members announced for 145th Ohio State University Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy