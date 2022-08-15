Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Star C.J. Stroud Has Honest Admission On Losses To Oregon, Michigan In 2021
C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes were punched in the mouth when they hosted Oregon in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season. History repeated itself later on in the season when the Michigan Wolverines bullied Ohio State in the trenches. It was a valuable learning lesson for Stroud, who...
What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame as a borderline top-100 recruit last summer and then proceeded to climb up the rankings, earning five-star status. Now, as the nation’s No. 7 player and top edge rusher, he decommitted from the Irish, opening the door on what may end up being another edition of Ohio State football vs. Alabama for a five-star in SEC country.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News
It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
Galion Inquirer
Former Buckeyes who would have been NIL winners
COLUMBUS — At the Big Ten’s football media days in late July, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud talked about how the ability to make money from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements is a good thing for college athletes and how he wished some earlier OSU football players could have benefited from it. “I feel bad for the older players who didn’t have a chance to get money from this, like Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields), just many dudes who came before me who should have made a killing,” Stroud said. That got me to thinking. Who would be the top 10 Ohio State players of the last 50 years who could have made the most NIL money if they’d had the chance? My list:
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for
To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item
Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
High school football team in Perry County set to open season at new stadium
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — To say that last season's Crooksville varsity football season was challenging is an understatement. Not only did the team play all of its games on the road, but it also didn't win a single game going 0-9. The struggles began before the season started. A power...
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
WSYX ABC6
249 new members announced for 145th Ohio State University Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday night, the newest members of the Best Damn Band in the Land were announced and on Tuesday they were on the practice field for rehearsals. Following a five-day tryout process, the band's 249 newest members were announced Monday night in the rehearsal hall of the Steinbrenner Band Center. That number includes the band’s 228 music-playing members, the nine members of D Row — the drum major training row — and 12 student staff members. More than 360 students tried out for the band this year.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
