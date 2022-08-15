ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Southview student brawl: Lorain school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted Middle School teacher speaks at national science teacher conference

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted Middle School science teacher Shari Insley is no stranger to creating innovative lesson plans for her students. Whether it’s taking a group of students to The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, located just off Put-in-Bay, or studying the water quality of the nearby Campus Creek, the educator is always looking for creative ways to keep kids interested in science.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Bay Village, OH
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Case Western Reserve University will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals starting in 2023. While the Executive Leadership Development Program is open to all professionals, this experience was explicitly created with Black leaders in mind, according to Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.
WKYC

Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
GATES MILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Teacher wage gap seen as a reason for short staffing in schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new wage gap report shows just how little teaching jobs have adjusted for inflation, which some believe has led to short staffing in schools across the country and especially in Ohio. According to the study done by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Ohio teachers make...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights police officers receive Bravery Award for their part in apprehending killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three Richmond Heights police officers were awarded for their bravery on the night of Dec. 31, 2021, when their efforts led to the apprehension of the killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. RHPD officers Kevin Watts and Kevin Rodriguez, along with Det. Sean Lawlor, received...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cityofmentor.com

Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th

Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave. Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges...
PERRY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

