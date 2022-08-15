Read full article on original website
Independence Local School District fills essential teaching roles
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – The Independence Board of Education filled a number of key teaching positions at its regular board meeting Tuesday (Aug. 16). The school district also reached an agreement with Lorain County Community College regarding courses that allow high school students to earn college credit. The board first...
Southview student brawl: Lorain school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
North Olmsted Middle School teacher speaks at national science teacher conference
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted Middle School science teacher Shari Insley is no stranger to creating innovative lesson plans for her students. Whether it’s taking a group of students to The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, located just off Put-in-Bay, or studying the water quality of the nearby Campus Creek, the educator is always looking for creative ways to keep kids interested in science.
Teacher shortage won’t improve until educators are treated better: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friends have asked me why I haven’t volunteered to substitute teach for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and I offer each a blunt answer: Teachers get no respect for the work they do; subs get even less. I tell my friends I can think of...
Brunswick school board discusses safety as first day of school approaches
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- In the final Board of Education meeting before the Aug. 22 start of the 2022-2023 school year, Assistant Superintendent Kathy Verhest updated board members on the district’s efforts to address building safety. Verhest outlined both local and state-mandated policies, including:. • Entry procedures such as intercom...
Registration is now on for Community Partnership on Aging’s fundraising event, Random Acts of Fun; CPA seeks singers for new choir
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The Community Partnership on Aging is, for the third year, calling on area residents to engage in some Random Acts of Fun. CPA’s biggest fundraiser, Random Acts of Fun allows participants to play for casual fun and socialization, and to take part in friendly competition.
Show respect for visiting high school marching bands - they’re performing for everyone
As the high school football season kicks off, marching bands are ready to entertain at games. For some students and even parents, it’s common to express negative comments and make mean-spirited gestures toward bands of opposing teams. It’s important to remember that bands are performing to entertain everyone in...
Case Western Reserve will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Case Western Reserve University will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals starting in 2023. While the Executive Leadership Development Program is open to all professionals, this experience was explicitly created with Black leaders in mind, according to Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
Mary Sullivan named president and CEO of Solon Chamber of Commerce
SOLON, Ohio -- When Mary Sullivan served as executive director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2012, she considered the Solon Chamber of Commerce to be “the holy grail” of chambers. “We worked a lot with the Solon chamber when I was the Aurora director,...
YMCA 5K honors memory of Kathleen Cochrane DePiero
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The North Royalton Family YMCA will host its fifth annual Bubble Blast Kathleen Cochrane DePiero Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk Sept. 17 at the branch at 11409 State Road. The race is dedicated to the memory of Kathleen DePiero, a former board member who is...
cleveland19.com
Teacher wage gap seen as a reason for short staffing in schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new wage gap report shows just how little teaching jobs have adjusted for inflation, which some believe has led to short staffing in schools across the country and especially in Ohio. According to the study done by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Ohio teachers make...
Richmond Heights police officers receive Bravery Award for their part in apprehending killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three Richmond Heights police officers were awarded for their bravery on the night of Dec. 31, 2021, when their efforts led to the apprehension of the killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. RHPD officers Kevin Watts and Kevin Rodriguez, along with Det. Sean Lawlor, received...
Police interview pupil who reportedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ Berea-Midpark High School: Berea Police Blotter
An official at Berea-Midpark High School, 165 E. Bagley, called police at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and said a pupil had threatened to “shoot up” the school.
cityofmentor.com
Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th
Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
whbc.com
Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave. Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges...
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
