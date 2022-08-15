Read full article on original website
A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)
Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
The North Adams Fall Foliage Parade Is Coming This Fall With Some Changes
I don't know about you but I am so excited for fall here, especially in North Adams!. This year the fall annual parade celebrates a fun theme honoring all your favorite holidays. We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event!. The theme this year means honoring...
North Adams art museum workers schedule 1-day strike
Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week.
6 Restaurants in Pittsfield Are Essential Must-Visits in the Berkshires
The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.
The Public Who Have Been On The Berkshire Flyer Give Their Input
How do people feel about the new Berkshire Flyer train? It seems like people who are coming to the Berkshires are saying the number one thing they want is more times so they can leave later and enjoy more of the Berkshires. Some other folks complained about spotty Wi-Fi and the same with cellphone service.
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
iBerkshires.com
Historic Store at Five Corners Reopens in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Under new ownership and management, the Store at Five Corners reopened Tuesday morning for the first time in more than two years. The store and cafe, built in 1770 and located in the town's Five Corners Historic District, had been closed since July 2020. The 252-year-old building, originally a tavern, went through several recent owners before being purchased by the nonprofit Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association in January of this year.
Jamming Out in Great Barrington on Tuesday Night, Aug. 9 at SOS (photos)
Another night of amazing music was held in southern Berkshire County this past Tuesday evening as the band Dead Man's Waltz performed at the Great Barrington V.F.W. for Sounds of Summer. I know I have said it in the past but this night, in particular, was perfect as not only was the show rain-free but the humidity broke early in the evening with a nice breeze making its way through the audience. We couldn't ask for anything better weather-wise.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Harry Potter To Leaf Peeping Mt. Greylock Has Put Berkshire County On The Map
So many people enjoy Greylock Mountain pretty much all year long. There are so many things to do from camping, hiking, the scenery, Cross-country skiing, Hiking, Hunting, Mountain biking, Snowmobiling, Educational programs, and Leaf peeping. At 3,491 feet, Mount Greylock is the highest point here in Massachusetts. This wonderful area...
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Are You Ready For A Tradition Everyone Looks Forward To Every Year?
Polish blood is flowing through my veins. Like the song "Love and Peace Polka" from Happie Louie (Louis Dusseault God Rest His Soul). If you come from a Polish family like I do, you probably know what that song is and who sings it. What inspired me to like music such as "Polka," goes back to the day's of hanging out at my Babchia's (Polish word for grandmother) (Joan Pause also known as "Polka Joan") house watching this local TV program.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
