Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: How to perfect an apology

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sorry, not sorry. Know someone who is horrible at apologizing for a mistake? Or, for those self-actualized among us, maybe you're that person?. Quickly taking responsibility for messing up has a near-instant impact on your mental health and well-being. Blaming others for your own mistakes is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Best of Sacramento Party' returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento celebration recognizing the "best of's" in the city resumed for the first time since the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus. The 20th annual "Best of Sacramento Party" celebrated 229 winners that will be featured in Sacramento Magazine's award issue. The outdoor party at Drake's: The Barn in West Sacramento offered people a chance to sample popular food and drinks from the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"

ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19

On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park

10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

5 things you need to know about heat-related illness

MODESTO, Calif. — As many Central Valley areas are forecasted to cross 105 degrees up to 110 degrees through Friday, health officials warn vulnerable California residents are at risk of heat-related illnesses. ABC10 spoke with Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, an emergency physician for Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca, who has...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

New mental health crisis center opening in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new mental health crisis center is opening to the public in early September in Roseville. The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center available for Placer County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis -- regardless of insurance. "During the...
ROSEVILLE, CA

