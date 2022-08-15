Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Dying to Ask Podcast: How to perfect an apology
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sorry, not sorry. Know someone who is horrible at apologizing for a mistake? Or, for those self-actualized among us, maybe you're that person?. Quickly taking responsibility for messing up has a near-instant impact on your mental health and well-being. Blaming others for your own mistakes is...
KCRA.com
'Best of Sacramento Party' returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento celebration recognizing the "best of's" in the city resumed for the first time since the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus. The 20th annual "Best of Sacramento Party" celebrated 229 winners that will be featured in Sacramento Magazine's award issue. The outdoor party at Drake's: The Barn in West Sacramento offered people a chance to sample popular food and drinks from the area.
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"
ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Yuba City family questions law enforcement effort in finding their sister
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family has questions for law enforcement after it took almost two weeks to find two people who never returned home from a day trip and were later found dead. Former classmates found the bodies of Juan Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 28,...
'When it's triple digits, I get scared' | Extreme heat disproportionately affects low income and communities of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is facing extreme heat this summer with temperatures in the triple digits. At this point, everyone is trying to beat the heat. Kesha Holmes lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. Each summer, she says she prepares for the heat by purchasing water, fans, and avoiding the kitchen area at home.
Sacramento Observer
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
rosevilletoday.com
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
KCRA.com
Sac State nursing student credited with saving lives during lightning strike at Georgia Army base
A Sacramento State nursing student is being called a hero for helping to save lives, following a lightning strike in Georgia. Vanessa Soltani is an ROTC cadet who was taking part in a summer internship at Fort Gordon Eisenhower Army Medical Center when 10 soldiers were stuck by lightning during a field training exercise on July 22. One of them died.
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 things you need to know about heat-related illness
MODESTO, Calif. — As many Central Valley areas are forecasted to cross 105 degrees up to 110 degrees through Friday, health officials warn vulnerable California residents are at risk of heat-related illnesses. ABC10 spoke with Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, an emergency physician for Kaiser Permanente Modesto and Manteca, who has...
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
KCRA.com
Rocky's 7440 Club in Citrus Heights unable to serve alcohol for 30 days
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Rocky's 7440 Club in Citrus Heights had its alcohol license suspended after several reports of battery, theft, DUI and assault with a firearm, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) said Tuesday. The Citrus Heights nightclub will be unable to serve alcohol for the...
Fox40
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
New mental health crisis center opening in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new mental health crisis center is opening to the public in early September in Roseville. The Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center is a voluntary urgent care center available for Placer County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis -- regardless of insurance. "During the...
KCRA.com
West Sacramento elementary school shuts off water fountains after quality questioned
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One week into the new school year atRiverbank Elementary School in West Sacramento, its water fountains have been shut off. Riverbank, which is part of the Washington Unified School District, said it decided to shut off the fountains after several parents tested some of the water on campus and discovered some type of contaminant.
Comments / 2