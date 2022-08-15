Utah baseball player hospitalized at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – A Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player was seriously injured at the Little League World Series.

Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, fell out of his bunk bed and was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania.

Oliverson suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone with bleeding between the inside of his skull and the outer covering of the brain. After successful surgery, Oliverson is listed in critical condition, but is recovering in the ICU.

The Snow Canyon Little League released a statement Monday night, updating Oliverson’s condition.

“We have been told from his family that his current condition is critical but we are optimistic with some of the early signs he has recently shown,” the statement from the Snow Canyon Little League all-stars said. “We join the family in asking for prayers on his behalf.”

A statement was also released by Little League International confirming that Oliverson was injured in the World Series dormitory.

“At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery. Little League International will continue to use all available resources to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation,” The statement read. “In the interest of privacy, it would be inappropriate to comment further, and additional updates will be issued as they are available.””

Easton’s father Jace Oliverson is an assistant coach on the team, and in a statement, wanted the team to continue on with Easton in their thoughts.

“As a team preparing for the Little League World Series, Coach O (Oliverson) expressed his desire for Team Utah to finish what we started and compete and enjoy this amazing experience. While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” the statement read. “We teach our players to do everything with a purpose — that hasn’t changed. It has perhaps been added to with something far greater than ever. We believe in Team Utah. We believe in Team Easton.”

The accident has drawn a reaction from Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox, who tweeted out , “Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today.”

The team from Santa Clara is Utah’s first team to reach the Little League World Series after defeating Nevada in the Mountain Regional.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.